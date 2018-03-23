Entertainment Options This Week in Dallas and More

Events worth going to this week in the Dallas/Fort Worth area include theater, farmers market and concerts:

On Stage

March 20 -March 25, Riverdance: The 20th Anniversary World Tour will take the stage at the AT&T Performing Arts Center. The international Irish dance is back in Riverdance – The 20th Anniversary World Tour. Drawing on Irish traditions, the many talents of the performers showcase Irish dancing and music into the present day. Of all the performances to emerge from Ireland.

For more info, please visit here.

March 28, Waitress will be performed at Music Hall at Fair Park as a part of Dallas Summer Musicals. The musical was created by an all-female creative team. Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert piemaker. Jenna dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage.

A baking contest takes place in a nearby county and the town’s new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness. Watch as Jenna must find the strength and courage to rebuild her own life.

For more info, please visit here.

At the Movie Theater

March 25, Dallas VideoFest presents Women and The Movies They Make. As The Women’s March, #metoo, #TimesUp and #blacklivesmatter generate new waves of feminist activism, Dallas VideoFest looks at the ways women have used their creativity and passion behind the camera. In this program, they will screen a selection of films from the Women Make Movies catalog that highlights the power and persuasion of feminist cinemas across the ages and across the globe.

The event will be held at the Alamo Drafthouse in Richardson.

For more info, please visit here.

March 28, Highland Park Village hosts a monthly farmers market, LOCAL, featuring artisan goods, food, games and live entertainment. DFW Vendors will be present. The farmers market will take place at Livingston Court, between Celine and Balenciaga.

For more info, please visit here.

Other options

March 26, Bon Jovi hits stage at the American Airlines Center with his new 2018 tour This House is Not For Sale. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. He will bring out his special guest The Contagious.

For more info, please visit here.