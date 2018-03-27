Oprah Winfrey is the headliner at Minnie’s Food Pantry Gala

The staff and volunteers at Minnie’s Food Pantry are excitedly awaiting the delivery of Oprah Winfrey’s new food line, O That’s Good. On Monday, March 26, the national non-profit welcomed a delivery of healthy soups and sides made with a nutritional twist. With Oprah Winfrey confirmed as the keynote speaker for Minnie’s Food Pantry’s 10th Annual Feed Just One Gala on April 3, it’s fitting that their clients will receive her food as well.

Albertson’s/Tom Thumb, Fossil, Toyota and a host of other companies, have joined forces with Minnie’s Food Pantry to support the 10th Annual Feed Just One Gala. Alberton’s/Tom Thumb is the title sponsor and Fossil Group is the premier sponsor for the event.

Toyota is the presenting sponsor of the event and the Minnie Ewing-Legacy Award. The legacy award identifies, supports and celebrates individuals who have demonstrated “the heart of a giver” in the same way that Minnie Ewing lived her life. It acknowledges individuals who have exhibited outstanding leadership and contributed at least 300,000 meals to Minnie’s Food Pantry. This year’s honorees for the Minnie Ewing-Legacy Award are Emmy® nominated actress, author and President of LightWorkers Media, Roma Downey and award-winning television and film producer Mark Burnett, President of MGM Television Group and Digital.

This star-studded, black-tie event will be held on Tuesday, April 3 in Collin County, Texas. The red-carpet will start at 5:30 p.m. and the dinner and program will start at 7 p.m. The 10th Annual Feed Just One Gala will bring Hollywood to Texas, with numerous celebrities confirmed including Hollywood actress, Brely Evans, who will serve as the red-carpet host; New York Giants linebacker, Keenan Robinson and his wife, Lauren; megachurch pastors Bishop T.D. Jakes and Mrs. Serita Jakes, Joel and Victoria Osteen, and John and Aventer Gray; NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt and Pat Smith; and boxing legend, Floyd Mayweather.

The gala will include performances by GRAMMY award-winning gospel recording artists, Israel Houghton and Donnie McClurkin. Kevin Frazier of Entertainment Tonight will host the event and Oprah Winfrey will be the keynote speaker.

The evening will include dinner, a live auction, remarks from Oprah Winfrey and other surprises to be announced.