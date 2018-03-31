‘Black Fortunes’ could use a bit of editing but still worth a look

By Terri Schlichenmeyer

A dollar doesn’t buy as much as it used to.

Once upon a time, you could get a good steak and a drink for under ten bucks. You could buy a house for less than five figures, and it was big enough to raise a good-sized family in it. A dollar used to stretch farther, last longer, buy more, and in the new book “Black Fortunes” by Shomari Wills, it took fewer dollars to make someone rich.

Growing up, Shomari Wills heard many stories about his uncle, “the millionaire” son of a slave who became a rich man. Such a tale, says Wills, is an “overlooked subject” in American history.

Strictly speaking, he says, the first Black millionaire in America was William Alexander Leidesdorff, real-estate mogul, philanthropist, and friend to the powerful, who lived in San Francisco well before the Civil War.

But this book isn’t about Leidesdorff.

It’s about Mary Ellen Pleasant, who received an inheritance from her late first husband, and parlayed that “small fortune” into a much larger one that she used as an activist. It’s about O.W. Gurley who bought land in Oklahoma and built a predominantly Black town that was exceptionally prosperous – especially for Gurley.

It’s about Annie Turnbo Malone and her protégée, Sarah Breedlove. After Emancipation, Malone made it her mission to create hair and beauty products that worked specifically for Black women. Once her business was successful, she hired salesladies – one of which was Sarah Breedlove, who married C.J. Walker and created her own product to rival her mentor.