Win tickets to Driving Miss Daisy at the Eisemann Center

Eisemann Center Presents concludes the 2017-2018 Theatre Series with The Neil Simon Festival’s Driving Miss Daisy playing April 12-15 at the Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson. NDG readers can win two free tickets for two to see the production. Visit our Facebook or Instagram profiles for more details.

Alfred Uhry’s classic Pulitzer Prize-winning play is a timeless, searing, funny and ultimately hopeful meditation on race relations in America told through the complex relationship between two of popular culture’s most enduring characters. Jewish widow Daisy Werthan and her African-American chauffeur Hoke Colburn slowly find trust and friendship with one another before and during the Civil Rights movement. The story takes the audience on a moving journey through the years and worlds of these two very different people who find ways to bridge their differences to become close companions. Walker, Texas Ranger stars Clarence Gilyard and Sheree J. Wilson star in this exceptional play about race and humanity.

Performances of Driving Miss Daisy are April 12-14, 2018 at 8:00 pm with matinees on April 14 and April 15 at 2 p.m. in the Bank of America Theatre. Tickets are $49-$59 and are available online at www.eisemanncenter.com or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972-744-4650. Group discounts for 10 or more are available at

972-744-4650.

The Charles W. Eisemann Center is located at 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas. The Eisemann Center is accessible from Highway 75 North taking the Galatyn Parkway/Renner Road exit going north and the Galatyn Parkway/Campbell Road exit going south, or from the DART light rail station at Galatyn Park.