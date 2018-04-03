Irving celebrates grand opening of Big Beat Dallas

By Rachel Hawkins, NDG Staff Writer

Texans are getting a new playground in North Texas. Big Beat Dallas located in Irving held their grand opening from March 29 to April 1. Their slogan “Where Texas Comes to Play” showcases what the new entertainment center represents. With over seven live music stages, and various restaurants and bars, the entertainment center has something to offer to everyone.

Big Beat Dallas is a concept located in The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory. The 90,000 square feet area encompasses five different venues: Texas Jam House, Bar Manzanilla, Texas C Bar, Highway 61, and Martini Ranch. All of these venues are structured around the Texas Lottery Plaza, an outdoor stage where musicians will perform.

“Our goal is to create an atmosphere where there’s something always going on,” Jake Thompson, Director of marketing at Big Beat Dallas said. “In the mornings the music is light. The Jam House patio and the retail store it’s one of the only places in Irving where you can get live music during lunch, which is why we programmed the smaller stage for singers, songwriters with lighter music and guitars sometimes.”

“We’re programming the main stage for every day of the year because we want to be able to share different genres with people in a way that’s free and they’re not worried about buying tickets for a show they may never go to,” Thompson said. “People are able to come and check things out while trying new music and foods.

Big Beat Dallas plans to host live music every day and mix their genres between songs that are consistently heard on the radio to singers many people may not know about. The music on the plaza ranges from country to bluegrass to blues and top 40.

“We want an atmosphere that ties into the overall music factory while creating a work, live, and play environment for the entire Irving community,” Thompson said. “We can hit a different demographic with a different show every night of the week. There is something here for everyone to see. You can see families of three and four, older, younger, early and late night crowds. It’s a very genuine mix of not only Irving but DFW as a whole.”

There are five different places to eat at Big Beat Dallas. The Texas Jam House is a 24-hour concept with a southern style twist. The menus are inspired by Billy Bob’s sister Wynona’s home cooked recipes. Bar Manzanilla, was inspired when Billy visited Manzanilla, New Mexico when he was younger. The restaurant decided to go more coastal Mexico fare and take a unique spin on their recipes. The bar’s foods cannot be found in other areas because they wanted to take a different approach from the standard Tex-Mex restaurants.

Highway 61 has barbecue and burgers cooked over a wood grill that gives them their unique flavor that can be changed depending on the type of wood the chef decides to burn and live blues music creating a Memphis-like atmosphere. Martini Ranch is actually a Vegas-style nightclub which cannot be found anywhere else in Dallas. Texas C Bar will offer over 200 types of wines representing 300 vineyards around the world.

There is also a retail store called BB’s Marketplace where they sell merchandise, meats, jams, jellies, and Dallas inspired t-shirts.

The Texas Jam House offers options ranging from family-friendly to later nights where grown folk can enjoy the shows. Highway 61 is more male-driven since it holds bourbon, barbeque, and live blues. Bar Manzanilla caters to the younger energetic crowd where they have DJs and a dance floor at night. Upstairs in Martini Ranch caters more to the female demographic because of the martinis and the various types of cocktails they offer. Texas C Bar is more of an older demographic that can cater for ages 35 to 70 if their taste is more wine, cigars, and scotch.

“We have a Public Entertainment Facility license that allows us within the fence line to have an open container,” Thompson said. “Within the perimeter, you’re allowed to walk from the various restaurants with your drink. It gives us the feel of the stadium model, but with the roof off.”

Big Beat Dallas will also feature a farmers market which will occur daily from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. that is sponsored by Albertsons.

Sights & Sounds at Big Beat Dallas on Opening Weekend March 30, 2018