Irving approves additional funding for parks and recreational development

By Rachel Hawkins, NDG Staff Writer

The Irving City Council agreed to approve the $245,000 agreement between the City of Irving and Halff Associates INC, for the development of the Parks, Recreation and Open Space Master Plan on Thursday, April 5.

The goals of the Parks, Recreation and Open Space Master Plan are to creatively work towards a goal of 10 acres of parks and open space per 1,000 residents, renovate inefficient facilities, implement additional practices, update the park system, review existing funding, research potential revenues, and provide a 5-year action plan with a 10-year horizon plan. The planning process was heavily based on Irving’s citizens’ input. The last update was conducted in 2000 to the original 1996 Park, Recreation and Open Space Master Plan.

The Imagine Irving Comprehensive Plan was adopted in July 2017. That plan number one goal was to conduct a park system-wide Master Plan to address recreational priories, improve the quality of the park system, and evaluate and prioritize potential projects.

The City of Irving’s Parks department is in charge of overseeing: 75 parks and beautification areas, 2,000 acres of parkland, 6 recreation centers, 7 aquatic facilities, 1 senior center, 1 teen center, 33 miles of trails, numerous athletic complexes, 1 skate park, and several rental facilities.

In 2017, a citizen survey was issued to see the level of priority for recreational facilities was needed the most.

High priority: Playground and playground equipment, hiking, biking, and walking trails, picnic shelters, outdoor basketball courts, fishing and canoeing, multipurpose indoor centers and recreation centers.

Moderate priority: Sand volleyball courts, baseball fields, outdoor swimming pools, soccer fields, lighted tennis courts, additional tennis courts, indoor basketball courts, and indoor swimming pools.

Low priority: In-line hockey rink, lighted in-line hockey rink, lighted soccer fields, softball fields, equestrian trails, indoor tennis, and racquetball courts.

The benefits of this plan could include Irving having modern cutting-edge recreational technology, maintaining eligibility for grants and state funding, and a representation of what the diverse population actually wants in their community.

From 2000 to 2005, the 2000 Open Space Master Plan recommended 25 parks to be improved for the project. 23,495,000 million was spent out of the total 27.3 million. From 2006 to 2014 Irving completed an additional 44 projects. Including landscaping, beautification projects, park equipment upgrades, and new construction. A total of 37.7 million was spent.

So far in March 2018 work was started on north Campion Trail in order to connect to Coppell’s trail. It is also planned to connect the biking and hiking trail to Irving to Dallas to Fort Worth. The first phase is expected to be completed in October 2018.

On January 2 Luzon Park started its improvements and is expect to be completed in the summer of 2018. All of its concrete will be replaced, the playground will be expanded wider with swings, a shade canopy with picnic tables, and improved lighting for after-hours security.