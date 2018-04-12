Local geeks and nerds have a blast at The Dallas Fan Expo

By Madison Dolo, NDG Special Contributor

For one weekend, April 6-8, at The Dallas Fan expo, an annual convention bringing together a wide range of geeks and nerds across the state, was held at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Center. The fandoms celebrated range from anime, such as My Hero Academia, retro films like Back to the Future, video games, comic books, and even mainstream franchises such as the nostalgic hit Stranger Things.

At the event, there were many activities and celebrities to delight adults and children alike. Cosplay competitions bring favorite characters to life, question and answer sessions provided fans with an opportunity to delve into the minds of their favorite actors, vast dealer’s booths chock full of fanboy/girl merchandise left plenty of room for exploration.

If you are a dorky parent on the go, there was a specialized kids lounge for the little ones to enjoy. Although filled to the brim with excited attendees, the staff was very informative and willing to help navigate the large event.

But the best part of the convention was the community aspect of it all. Being surrounded by like-minded enthusiasts sharing and embracing their mutual quirky interests, makes the geek world seem a little larger and not just a small niche community.