Beto returning to North Texas after surpassing Cruz with cash in the bank

El Paso Congressman and Candidate for the U.S. Senate Rep Beto O’Rourke plans to return Dallas, Denton, and McKinney to continue his campaign from April 19 to 20. He will appear in Dallas on April 19 at 6:00 p.m. at The Rustic, in Mckinney on April 20 at 8:30 a.m. at TUPPS Brewery, and in Denton at the University of North Texas Town Hall, on April 20 at 11:00 a.m.

Since starting his campaign a year ago, The Beto for Texas campaign has officially passed U. S. Senator Ted Cruz’s campaign for the fourth time, and for the first time, now has more money in the bank than the incumbent. In the first three months of 2018, Beto’s campaign raised $4.1 million more than Cruz’s campaign.Beto’s campaign did this without taking any funding from PAC’s or special interests according to a statement issued by his campaign.

His success is spurred by the excitement such as when Beto appeared at a packed-out town hall in DeSoto last month as covered earlier by NDG. He has traveled across the state of Texas and has visited more than 230 counties, where he held open dialogues with Democrats, Republicans, Independents, and non-voters.

“If you listen to my fellow Texans across 254 counties, they’re all about getting big things done for our state, and we’re building on their momentum each day without any corporate help, any special interests, any PACs,” said O’Rourke. “This grassroots campaign has overcome the special interests and corporations because it is funded completely by people, more than 141,000 contributions this quarter alone, most of them from Texans who are refusing to slow down as we come together to make something extraordinary happen.”

During one of his campaign stops in Desoto with faith leaders, appeared to listen more than he talked, which was also covered earlier by NDG.

When a 2018 Public Policy Polling survey was taken, it showed the Democrat within single digits of Cruz. The incumbent’s narrow lead disappeared altogether when Texans learned that O’Rourke is refusing to take money from PACs in his people-powered campaign for the Senate.

Currently, Beto people-powered campaign has reported more than $8 million on hand, whereas Ted Cruz’s campaign has reported $7.2 million on hand.