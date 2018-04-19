Raise Your Glass Dallas celebrates women’s empowerment

By: Rachel Hawkins NDG Staff Writer

The garden’s freshly cut lush grass was consumed with beautiful bright vivid colors as they flowed with the wind on a Sunday afternoon. With the radiant sun shining down on them, the brilliant reds, popping yellows, deep blues, delicate pinks, and elegant purples brought class and charmed wherever they trailed. They sang, they talked, and they danced, surly symbolizing the beginning of a fresh spring. But yet, these elegant eye-catching colors weren’t flowers at all, they were dresses.

Sociologie Wine invited guests to raise their glasses and support empowering women and young girls on April 15, at the Texas Discovery Gardens.

The boho chic garden party was created by Amy Hampton, the founder, and creator of Sociologie Wine.

Her event inspired guests to celebrate spring, while simultaneously highlighting women-owned businesses and supporting charitable community partners and non-profits organizations like: Dallas Women’s Foundation, IGNITE, PeopleFund and Step Up.

A percentage of proceeds raised during the event went towards these organizations.

“Women empowerment means freedom, love, and joy,” Hampton said. “You’re able to everything you ever wanted to do and more through your art and creativity and to make things happen for other people as well.

“My heart is overwhelmed with joy,” Hampton said. “I love being able to put love into details. I being able to see people laugh and have a good time. Raise Your Glass was designed to give back to the community. I’m so thrilled and honored to be surrounded by powerful women who have so many great arts and many things to offer.

Guests were given the opportunity to enjoy tantalizing bites, live entertainment, see visual artists works, specialty vendors for shopping, and watch a fashion panel, and fashion show.

Dede McGuire, the host of K104 FM’s Dede in the Morning, was invited to host the event as the emcee.

“I love the fact that Amy is giving back to women organizations and she’s all about the empowerment and advancement of young girls and women,” said McGuire. “I hosted the last event in November, and I just knew that this was something Dallas needed.

“Empowering women for me is making sure our women and girls are educated in this country and to make sure they have the resources to do that,” McGuire said. “Helping to advance families because there are a lot of women who are the head of households, so it’s about advancing that woman and teaching her the proper tools to raise her children. It’s also about helping women move forward and ensuring they have a voice for themselves.”

Amy teamed with the Dallas Women’s Foundation. During the event, women-owned companies and vendors promoted their merchandises.

“I am here to showcase my new book Believe Bigger, it’s the number one new release in the country for women in business,” Marshawn Evans Daniels, author said. “I came all the way from Atlanta to support Amy and to inspire women to believe bigger.

“Women’s empowerment means stepping into who you were always born to be,” Daniels said. “To believe bigger is to believe beyond of what you may have been through and what you think you know about yourself.”

Throughout the day, the beautiful Texas weather inspired guests to red, white and rosé all day. They had the opportunity to enjoy unlimited wines, savory foods, and Sociologie Wine inspired flavored cupcakes. The live music was provided by various independent performing artists and Grammy award-winning DJ Babey Drew.

“I love not only Sociologie Wine, but creating a signature event like this in Dallas is Brillant,” Danyel Surrency Jones, CEO and Co-founder of Powerhandz said. “I’m here to support here as a woman-owned company, because I myself is one as well, and moving forward and growing something beautiful here in Dallas.

“Being a co-founder and coming from corporate America and then jumping into entrepreneurship, what that says to a little girl is powerful,” Jones said. “It says to them, I can take whatever track I want and be successful in whatever I want, I just need to understand how to get there”

The garden party created Instagram-worthy styled photo-booths, where guests used the hashtag #RYGD2018 all evening to promote the event. There were also games, giveaways, and free swag bags.