Judge Lynn Toler keynote speaker at V. Alyce Foster Trailblazer Awards Luncheon

The 55th Annual V. Alyce Foster Trailblazer Awards Luncheon will take place on Saturday, April 28 at the Hilton Anatole Hotel at noon. Judge Lynn Toler, will be the keynote speaker at the event. Twelve community leaders will be honored as trailblazers during the event for various fields and community leadership.

Toler is a judge, an actress, and producer of the nationally syndicated and Emmy-nominated hit television show, Divorce Court. She has netted immense popularity on the program where she has achieved fame as one of television’s sternest and most intransigent celebrity litigators.

One of the honorees is Charron Simmons. She is the first African American women in a managerial position at Apple, Inc. Simmons is currently Apple’s Fixed Global Process Leader for Fixed Assets, Revenue, General Ledger, and Tax Accounting functions. She is responsible for The Americas, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and Latin America. She is also responsible for improving accounting processes in Europe and Asia.

Other honorees are:

Christopher P. Reynolds , the first American American Executive Vice President Corporate Resources and Chief Diversity Officer, Managing Officer, General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer, Deputy Chief Officer, General Administration & Human Resources Group, TOYOTA.

, the first American American Executive Vice President Corporate Resources and Chief Diversity Officer, Managing Officer, General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer, Deputy Chief Officer, General Administration & Human Resources Group, TOYOTA. Ernestine S. Lacy , M.A., D.D.S, the first African American Associate Dean, Student Affairs and Student Diversity and the highest-ranking African American administrator in the Office of the Dean of Texas A&M College of Dentistry.

, M.A., D.D.S, the first African American Associate Dean, Student Affairs and Student Diversity and the highest-ranking African American administrator in the Office of the Dean of Texas A&M College of Dentistry. Desiree Allen , Dallas Independent School District’s first female Football Coach.

, Dallas Independent School District’s first female Football Coach. Ricky C. McNeal , President of the Garland Unit of the NAACP.

, President of the Garland Unit of the NAACP. Mae Frances Rowlett , volunteer in the Visiting Nurses Association’s Meals on Wheels Program.

, volunteer in the Visiting Nurses Association’s Meals on Wheels Program. Letitia Calhoun Owens recently appointed to the City of Dallas Homeless Commission.

recently appointed to the City of Dallas Homeless Commission. Dr. Frederick D. Lewis , President of the Advisory Council of the Dallas County Democratic Party.

, President of the Advisory Council of the Dallas County Democratic Party. Derrick K. Hardin , Junior at James Martin High School in Arlington, and President of the South Dallas B&PW Youth Club for the past two years.

, Junior at James Martin High School in Arlington, and President of the South Dallas B&PW Youth Club for the past two years. Patricia B. Maples , an exemplary role model of leadership as the current South Central District Governor of the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Clubs, Inc.

, an exemplary role model of leadership as the current South Central District Governor of the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Clubs, Inc. Barbra Record , a successful business owner in Dallas, and campaign treasurer for several elected officials.

, a successful business owner in Dallas, and campaign treasurer for several elected officials. Viola Black, professional nurse at Parkland Hospital.

Tickets for the event are $70. For more information visit http://www.southdallasbpwc.org/officers0.aspx.