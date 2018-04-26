Dallas ISD Trustee Joyce Foreman: District 6 Pride

By Joyce Foreman, Dallas ISD Trustee

Every generation of educators builds on the groundwork laid by dedicated faculty and staff before them. Schools in the southwest area of Dallas proudly stand on the efforts of legendary leaders and influencers who have shaped District 6 into what it is today.

In May, a local hero and districtwide treasure will be inducted into the district’s inaugural Athletic Hall of Fame. Coach Freddie James, the former head football coach at David W. Carter High School, will be honored among 9 other worthy inductees. Coach James led a 14-season coaching career, garnering national recognition for the Carter High School athletic program and its athletes. He left an indelible mark on student-athletes on and off the field, a nod to the legacy of high-performing educators in District 6 schools.

2018 Commencement On Deck

It’s spring. Days are warming up; testing is ramping up; and seniors are preparing for graduation. It’s hard to believe, but in a few short weeks, the Class of 2018 will wrap up their high school education and move forward into the next chapter of their lives.

To help families make plans, here are the dates of commencement ceremonies for District 6 high schools. The entire schedule is available on the district website at dallasisd.org/graduations.

David W. Carter High School at 3:30 p.m., on Sat., May 26 at Ellis Davis Field House

Justin F. Kimball High School at 8:30 a.m., on Sat., May 26 at Ellis Davis Field House

Kathlyn Gilliam Collegiate Academy at 2 p.m., on Sun., June 3 at Ellis Davis Field House

John Leslie Patton Academic Center at 11 a.m., on Sun., June 3 at Ellis Davis Field House

Summer Enrichment in District 6

Also looking forward are dozens of organizations across the community that are preparing to launch summer learning programs. From STEM, choir and dance programs to reading, sports and theater classes, there is no shortage of free and low-cost summer activities to keep the young people in your life actively learning during the summer months.

In southwest Dallas, here are a few samples of programs families can consider.

EPIC Camp hosted at Daniel Webster Elementary, Boude Storey and Oliver Wendell Holmes middle schools is offering two-week camps featuring leadership, literacy, culinary arts, character development, STEM, and more. Learn more at dallasisd.org/summerlearning.

Every public library in the city – including the Polk-Camp Wisdom, Highland Hills and Paul Lawrence Dunbar Lancaster-Kiest branches – will offer students great prizes for reading through the Mayor’s Summer Reading Challenge. All branch libraries have details.

Also this summer, Dallas schools will offer classes for students who do not meet local promotion requirements, need to pass STAAR or who need help to pass End of Course exams. Schools will inform all students who need these programs to meet requirements for promotion or graduation.

These are just a few of the more than 100 options available to Dallas ISD students during the summer months.

To learn about the summer program opportunities around Dallas ISD, click here. Enrollment dates vary per program and campus. Feel free to contact the school offering the program(s) you’re interested in.