Win tickets to DCT’s Jungalbook

The Dallas Children’s Theater brings to stage Kipling’s original 1894 coming of age tale. Young fans will join Mowgli in learning the moral lessons of home, betrayal, life and death, and loyalty.

NDG readers can win tickets for two to see the show opening weekend. Visit our Facebook page and tell us why you love Kipling’s beloved The Jungle Book for a chance to win tickets. Selected winners will need to pick up the tickets at our office before Thursday.

Mowgli lives in the jungle surrounded by panthers, bears, wolves, snakes, and tigers. They are his protectors, and he believes he is one of them. When Mowgli comes face to face with a fearsome tiger, he is forced to choose between his bond with the jungle and the reality of his humanness. This classic story of the struggle for survival and a place that feels like home will have audiences on the edge of their seats.

Jungalbook is on stage at DCT from May 4-26, the recommended ages for the audience are theater fans 5 years old and up. Visit DCT.org for tickets and showtimes.