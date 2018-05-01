Irving moves forward with construction plans

By Rachel Hawkins NDG Staff Writer

During an Irving City Council meeting which was held on April 19, the committee approved number nine on the consent agenda which resolved approving addendum number two of the Professional Services Agreement between the City of Irving and Espey Consultants, Inc.

This was in the amount of $28,368.00 for the Lower Delaware Creek Interceptor Replacement Project and West Irving Creek Interceptor Rehabilitation Project.

Since created, the City of Irving has also continuously been working on several other projects dealing with Delaware Creek. One of these projects involves the drainage improvements that started from MacArthur and ended at State Highway 183.

After a preliminary study of Delaware Creek from south of MacArthur Blvd to SH 183 was completed by Freese and Nichols, Inc., in 2014, the city determined to focus on issues that would improve that will mitigate flooding issues. This project would not only reconstruct 6,000 linear feet of concrete lined channel from SH183 to Grauwyler Road, but it would replace seven bridges and replace or upgrade 5,000 linear feet of Wastewater Mains.

There are four phases of the project.

Phase one from Embassy Channel (Delaware Creek to SH 183) Delaware Creek (Grauwyler to Cripple Creek), the construction completed October 2017, and it cost the City of Irving $11 million.

Phase two at Brockbank Channel (Grauwyler to SH 183) construction began in August 2016. This cost the city $6.3 million.

Phase three involved Brockbank Channel (Lively Park to Grauwyler) Delaware Creek (Lively Park to MacArthur). For this project, their goals were to re-design underway to save as many trees as possible on the west side. This is expected to start in mid-summer of 2018 and is expected to cost $16.1 million.

The final phase, phase four is Delaware Creek (Cripple Creek to SH 183). This is expected to start in mid-fall of 2018 and is expected to cost $21 million.

In total, the projects will cost the City of Irving $54.4 million.

During the City Council meeting, the city also approved number 11 on the agenda which would approve to change order number one to STB Construction Co., Inc, in the amount of $212,491.00 for the Stafford, Finley & Cranston Water & Wastewater Improvement Project.

This wastewater project also involved approving another item on the agenda. The city approved number 10 on the agenda of the Professional Services Agreement between the City of Irving and Hayden Consultants, Inc., in the amount of $184,234.00 for the Glenwick, Segundo, Evergreen, Yorkshire, Sleepy Hollow, Ichabod, and East Pioneer Water and Wastewater Improvement Project.

Funding of remaining work

Drainage-Stormwater bonds – $27,140,523.57

Bridges- street improvement bonds – $5,000,000.00

Water- Water improvement bond and non-bond CIP: $659,488.00

Wastewater- sanitary sewer bond and non-bond CIP: $5,330,424.76

Total: $38,130,436.33

Phase 3, 4 and addendum 5: $37,408,058.00

Difference: $722,378.33