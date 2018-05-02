MNP turns attention toward May 22 Democratic runoffs

By David Wilfong, NDG Contributing Writer

Dallas County Democrats will return to the polls on May 22 to decide runoff winners in multiple races. The Dallas Examiner is offering candidates another opportunity to face the public during Monday Night Politics (MNP) forums held at the African American Museum in Fair Park. At the most recent forum, the candidates for only one of the races were present.

Deshaundra Lockhart Jones and Carl Sherman are both seeking the Texas Representative seat for District 109, which encompasses the southern part of Dallas County. They are very familiar with each other, as both have served on the DeSoto City Council.

Sherman holds a litany of endorsements from area mayors as well as Helen Giddings, who is retiring from the position. Lockhart Jones yielded the point, but asserts she has the support that counts the most.

“I have not received endorsements from individuals that are currently elected,” Lockhart Jones said. “What I have done, is receive the votes of the people because I am a person for the people.”

Lockhart Jones also says her Master of Arts degree separates her from the field as “the only candidate with an advanced degree.” As much of the work in Austin deals with budgets and numbers, she said her education will be an advantage for the voters.

At one point Sherman noted, “We share that degree in common.” But Lockhart Jones retorted, “From an accredited school.”

Sherman, who served two terms as DeSoto’s first African American mayor, sees an advantage in his experience not only as an elected official, but in city management as well. He believes this will be instrumental to handling exchanges with lawmakers from other areas and across the aisle.

“I have experience as a city manager, appointed in two different cities, and it’s the same” Sherman said. “What you have to do is be willing to understand the other side’s position. That’s why I’ve been able to get projects done with former Mayor Pro Tem Tennell Adkins, who’s on the city council now, for a $6 million road project in DeSoto on Danieldale Road. You have to be able to work together and understand what their needs are and it’s important that you do it on the local level first.”

One of the key differences between the candidates comes in the area of charter schools. Dallas ISD Trustee Joyce Foremen (who is listed as an endorsement on Sherman’s website) challenged the candidates on their position.

Sherman said he is concerned about the proliferation of charter schools in South Dallas and wants to bring business to the table to address ways to improve the public schools.

Lockhart Jones is not as adverse to the charter schools. She noted charter schools have historically served disadvantaged children, and currently the community does not have the resources to compete globally, which is where today’s students will have to compete.

There was one question from the audience concerning “rumblings” of corruption in one of the campaigns. Both candidates stated the forum was not the place for such a discussion.

MNP will be held again on May 7, featuring runoff candidates in four local judges’ races and the Constable’s office in Precinct 4.