5 Cinco de Mayo dining treats in Dallas

For DFW foodies, Cinco de Mayo means Tex Mex and margaritas. Here are five suggestions to get your taco, guacamole and margarita fix on May 5th.

Liberty Burger joins the fiesta with a South of the Burger, topped with Cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tortilla strips, avocado, refried beans, and pico de gallo. Another choice is their Chillerno, with queso blanco, flame-roasted Poblanos, and Chipotle BBQ sauce. Keep your eye on their Facebook page for the secret password which will get you a free soda or ice tea.

The new kids on the block, Big Beat Dallas, in Irving is hosting their first Cinco De Derby on Saturday. For $5 you can choose from: frozen margaritas, Mexican beers, tequila shots, tacos (x2), tamales (x2) and churros.

In Carrollton, El Rincon Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar located at 1114 S Elm St #100 is hosting a block party from Noon – 9 p.m. with a live DJ, and drink specials Saturday night.

Taco Bueno is offering a party on the go. Just choose three party items (party burrito, party taco, party quesadilla, party tostada or party nachos) – for $2.99.

Taco Cabana is hosting “TCinco” celebrations all weekend long with food and drink specials, including $3 margaritas, $4 frozen vodka raspberry lemonade, one dozen flautas for $9.99, daily specials and a chance to win free food for a year.