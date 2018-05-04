Five movies to see at the 2018 Dallas International Film Festival

Movie buffs have plenty to choose from to see at 12th annual Dallas International Film Festival (DIFF). In fact more than 100 films from 25 countries are featured in the eight-day festival. Several venues are hosting the event around town they include:

The Magnolia in Uptown’s West Village

Studio Movie Grill – Spring Valley

Alamo Drafthouse – Cedars and more

It is hard to figure out what to see with so much to choose from, but here are five suggestions:

Won’t You Be My Neighbor – A film focused on the legacy of Mister Rogers by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville ( Twenty Feet from Stardom )

– A film focused on the legacy of Mister Rogers by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville ( Twenty Feet from Stardom ) First Reformed – A film directed by Paul Schrader following Reverend Ernst Toller (Ethan Hawke), a solitary, middle-aged parish pastor at a small Dutch Reform church in upstate New York on the cusp of celebrating its 250th anniversary

– A film directed by Paul Schrader following Reverend Ernst Toller (Ethan Hawke), a solitary, middle-aged parish pastor at a small Dutch Reform church in upstate New York on the cusp of celebrating its 250th anniversary Sammy Davis Jr. – I’ve Gotta Be Me – Directed by Samuel D. Pollard, the film is the first major film documentary to examine Davis’ vast talent and his journey for identity through the shifting tides of civil rights and racial progress during 20th-century America

– Directed by Samuel D. Pollard, the film is the first major film documentary to examine Davis’ vast talent and his journey for identity through the shifting tides of civil rights and racial progress during 20th-century America Eighth Grade – Bo Burnham directs this film about 13-year-old Kayla endures the tidal wave of contemporary suburban adolescence as she makes her way through the last week of middle school

– Bo Burnham directs this film about 13-year-old Kayla endures the tidal wave of contemporary suburban adolescence as she makes her way through the last week of middle school Sons of St. Clair– A music documentary directed by Tim Newfang following Krayzie and Bizzy of iconic R&B group Bone Thugs N Harmony into the recording studio as the duo sets out to prove to the younger generation that they can still create relevant music today

As a bonus recommendation, how can you skip a chance to see Jurassic Park on the big screen again as the film celebrates it’s 25th anniversary.

For show times and a listing of all the movies in the festival visit www.dallasfilm.org. The event promises to be a movie lover’s paradise.