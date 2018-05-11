5 Mother’s Day celebration ideas in DFW

Mother’s Day is a chance to tell mama thank you for everything she does for you. She has spent your lifetime making everyday special for you and those around her. This is an opportunity to celebrate her on Sunday, May 13. Below are a few ideas around DFW to make sure this is a memorable day for your family.

Take Mom West Young Man!

Pinstripes Fort Worth offers brunch every Sunday, including Mother’s Day, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. featuring $1 mimosas, and $5 Bloody Marys all day. The Sunday brunch buffet they offer includes a waffle station, a made-to-order omelette station, a carving station (featuring herb crusted prime rib & maple glazed ham), breakfast options include housemade biscuits & gravy, crispy breakfast potatoes, applewood smoked bacon. etc., and more. For reservations, please visit here.

Mom loves shopping any day of the year

Clothes Circuit is a legendary Dallas fashion spot because they offer great prices on beautiful fashion since 1983. An afternoon together looking through the thousands of high end fashion on consignment selections, is like discovering paradise for your favorite fashionista. Visit their website for more details.

Sunday Brunch for the Mom

Sunday spoil your mom with a relaxing day at The Stoneleigh Court from 10 a.m. to Noon. If you forget the flowers, no worries they have a pop-up flower shop provided by Twelve Thirty Four by Patricio Rivera, a create-you-own mimosa bar and sweet treats by Bird Bakery. Tickets are $48 for adults and $16 for children.

Pamper Mama

spa810 Dallas is offering several spa special options for Mother’s Day including a HydraFacial Sculpt for $149 is much cheaper than a new face courtesy of your favorite plastic surgeon. You can get your legs bathing suit ready with their Leg Sculpt. Or just keep it simple and give her a 50-minute massage along with their30-Minute Alpha Fusion Pod Session both offered together for just $99.

Create a Mimosa Bar for your party at home

From juices to garnishes, and all of the bubbles in between, a mimosa can consist of many flavors beyond traditional orange. Celebrate National Mimosa Day with endless combinations by putting together a mimosa bar. The perfect complement to any brunch festivity, a mimosa bar allows guests to serve themselves based on their own taste preferences, and ensures the host or hostess spends more time enjoying their mimosa, and less time mixing up drinks for the crowd.

Here’s everything you need: