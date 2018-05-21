NNPA celebrates Black Press 2018

The National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) celebrated the 191 years of the Black press providing a voice for the African American community. This three day convention was held earlier in March at the Dupont Circle Hotel in Washington DC. and included an appearance by rising Democratic star U.S. Senator Kamala Harris (D-Calif.).

To celebrate 2018 Black Press Week, NNPA hosted their annual Torch Awards recognizing achievements of African American leaders across the country. This year’s awardees were U.S. Congresswoman Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), Civil Rights Leader Rev. Dr. Amos C. Brown, a student of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and pastor of the Third Baptist Church of San Francisco, and the automotive industry’s top consultant, James Farmer of General Motors.

Dallas’ own Dr. Frederick D. Haynes, III, the Senior Pastor of the Friendship-West Baptist Church, served as the keynote speaker and provided an inspiring message.

Veteran Democratic political strategist Donna Brazille spoke to the publishers at an event hosted at the prestigious Press Club in Washington, D.C. Brazille’s titles experience includes being an author, syndicated columnist, television political commentator, and former interim National Chair of the Democratic National Committee, as well as, the former chair of the DNC’s Voting Rights Institute.

Enjoy a collage of photos spotlighting the newsmakers and publishers in attendance of the 2018 Black Press Week events. Click on photo for larger image view.