A.D. Jenkins, NDG Columnist: The Common Denominator

By A.D. Jenkins, NDG Columnist

I can recall observing some loyal Dallas Cowboys’ fans at a football game versus the New Orleans Saints. Most fans were outfitted in their game jerseys, t-shirts and hats displaying their commitment to the Cowboys. Now my thoughts were even more curious as I begin to explore some possibilities.

Let’s focus on 100 Cowboys fan for example. I feel it is safe to say all 100 fans were hoping for a Cowboys win.

Out of 100 Cowboys fans:

Maybe 33 believe in corporal punishment in public schools.

Maybe 38 support the right to abort an unborn child.

Maybe 41 are Republicans, 40 are Democrats, and 19 are Independent.

Maybe 20 favors jazz, 20 prefer R&B, 20 favors rap, 20 sides with country and 20 desires gospel music.

Maybe 63 believe in gun control.

Maybe 28 are smokers.

Maybe 51 drinks alcohol.

My point is simple, regardless of opposing point of views and opinions, all 100 of the Cowboys fans were pulling for a victory. All were hoping for the defense, offense and special teams to perform well enough to overcome the opponent.

Given the numbers from the examples above, they were on the same page when it came to rooting for the Cowboys. Therefore, the Cowboys are the Common Denominator. Their differences do not come into play when it boils down to cheering for a football team, neither should it matter when it comes to doing the right thing. If sports brings us together, then doing what’s right should do the same.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. said it the best: “The time is always right to do what is right.”

So what are you waiting on? This appeal is no attempt to legislate anyone’s behavior, but I am promoting conscious positive thoughts. This suggestion provides an excellent opportunity to empower your mental ability to many aspects of your life.

The Common Denominator is a feature shared by all members of a group. With us, doing what is right should be the common denominator. On the surface, this sounds like an easy adjustment. However, old habits are hard to break. We are not naturally wired to put self aside and think as a team and as a community. It will take practice, an open mind, a willing attitude and discipline to accomplish this worthy endeavor. We will never agree on all things, but concentrating on doing what is right will always establish the appropriate end goal.

A.D. Jenkins serves as a member of the Board of Trustees of the Irving Independent School District. The views and opinions expressed herein of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of the Irving ISD, its Board of Trustees or its employees.