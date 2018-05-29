Sister Tarpley: Discerning the Work of God

By Sister Tarpley, NDG Religion Editor

“Remember Tobiah and Sanballat, O my God, because of what they have done; remember also the prophetess Noadiah and the rest of the prophets who have been trying to intimidate me.” – Nehemiah 6:14

Nehemiah set out to rebuild the wall at Jerusalem that had been destroyed. Nehemiah held a position in the Persian Empire that would be comparable to Chief of Staff in our government. Nehemiah wept over the destruction of the city wall and repented for the sins of his generation and the generations before him that had led to the fall of Jerusalem. Nehemiah responded to the news by seeking approval from his superior to take time off to rebuild the wall.

Tobiah and Sanballat met Nehemiah’s action with resistance, as did Noadiah the prophetess and other prophets. These were the religious and political leaders of his day. They became distractions to his work and opposed him.

Whenever God does a new work, it is often met with resistance by those in the established religious community, and sometimes among those from whom we would expect support. Jesus met the same resistance when He began His public ministry. This same phenomenon happens today. When God begins a new work that cannot be easily explained based upon prior experiences, many make the mistake of assuming it not to be of God. The very people who should embrace and encourage the work become the source of skepticism and opposition. God tells us that His ways are not our ways.

He does things in ways beyond our limited understanding.

Before you are tempted to criticize or oppose something that looks different from your past experience, ask God for wisdom and discernment. Examine why you might be tempted to oppose it. The Lord cannot be put in a box. He delights in doing things in ways that may not fit our former paradigms.

Thank God for being with you through another day and night. Thank Him for answered prayer. And, thank Him for continuing to love you in spite of yourself. Ask Him to help you become keenly aware of people who need people. We all need each other. No man is an island and can stand alone. God knows, because He created us with a need for fellowship and companionship.

Pray that everyone who is in desperate need of this provision today, will be blessed with at least one very special person and with a network of good, Christian brothers and sisters to meet that need of fellowship and companionship.