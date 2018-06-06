Treat Dad to free tickets to City Men Cook on June 17

Whether your dad thinks he is the best chef in town or just your favorite foodie in DFW, the two of you will enjoy City Men Cook on Father’s Day with two free tickets from NDG. Considered one of the largest Father’s Day celebrations in the country. It is aptly nicknamed as the largest Sunday Dinner in North Texas. For a chance to win tickets for two visit our Facebook page, like the page to become a part of the community and stay in the know. Then share with us the best dish your father is known for, or his favorite dish.

The event for more than 15 years has grown to feature celebrity chefs competing against local homecooks looking to earn bragging rights. Not only will the event feature special guests serving their favorite dishes, but the tasters scheduled to appear include Dallas’ own leading lady Irma Hall, Belinda Ramsey and WFAA Channel 8’s Demetria Obilor.

The annual event raises money for the on-going mentorship program which strives to:

mentor fathers and help them understand their critical role in their family’s success.

recognize not all families have a father in the home, but many father figures may help fill that void.

City Men Cook is scheduled for Father’s Day, Sunday, June 17 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. CST, at Gilley’s Dallas, at 1135 S. Lamar St., in Dallas. Keep your eye on CityMenCook.com for tickets and more details.