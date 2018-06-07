Dallas ISD Trustee Joyce Foreman: District 6 celebrating a great year!

By Joyce Foreman, District 6 Trustee

The last bell for 2017-2018 school year will soon ring. Many students will rush out the door, while some will linger to say “good bye” to close friends and teachers. But before everyone switches into summer mode, I’d like to cheer on our teachers, administrators, parents and of course, our students, for another successful year! THANK YOU for your hard work and dedication. Your efforts make District 6 the shining jewel of southwest Dallas.

High Notes All Around

Dallas ISD fifth- and eighth-graders performed well on the first administration of the STAAR test. Results released by the Texas Education Agency show all math comparisons increased by at least five percentage points. That’s up from last year with double-digit gains at the Meets Performance Level. Reading results showed an impressive increase as fifth-graders posted gains in every performance level, and the greatest growth was at the Meets Level with a 9.2 percentage point increase, while students at the Approaches level gained nearly 7 percentage points. All results compared, our fifth- and- eight graders outpace the state in nearly every category!

Among other districtwide accomplishments this year is having lowered the number of Improvement Required schools to fewer than 5.

High Notes In District 6

District 6 schools effectively equip students to become fierce and skilled competitors in the classroom and beyond. In the last month alone, our students have demonstrated remarkable talent and skill in academics and athletics.

Fabian Arellano, a student from Maria Moreno Elementary School, emerged as a gold medalist in the elementary school division of the annual Dallas ISD Districtwide Chess Tournament.

The Carter High School boys and girls track teams swept the Class 4A team state championship – marking the 17th time in UIL history that this has occurred.

Summer Tips

Dallas ISD offers summer programs and enrichment opportunities in partnership with several community organizations. The district offers more than 100 free and low-cost options with emphasis in the arts, science, technology and other areas that will help prevent summer learning loss by reinforcing what students learned during the year in fun and interactive sessions. To learn about the summer program opportunities around Dallas ISD, click here. Enrollment dates vary per program and campus.

Also, remember to check community service organizations such as the Girls and Boys Clubs, the YMCA and YWCA and Girls, Inc. Talk to the churches in your community, as well as the local businesses that may sponsor camps. Lastly, keep an eye out for camp offerings from area sports organizations.

The key is to keep your children mentally and physically engaged, not just entertained all summer. Help them avoid the dreaded “summer learning loss” by identifying ways to expand their minds and move their bodies in the home, in the community, in a class or at a summer camp.

I wish everyone a safe and exciting summer vacation. And we look forward to seeing you at one of our schools on August 20 to begin a new and exciting school year!