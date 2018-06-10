Win free tickets to DCT’s How I Became a Pirate

Ahoy matey! Sail off on a swashbuckling excursion with Jeremy Jacob and his pirate friends, as the cast of Dallas Children’s Theater’s (DCT) National Touring Production of How I Became A Pirate returns to the city for a summer run. Visit our Facebook page and tell us if you were a pirate and could sail away anywhere – where would you go? Join our FB community by liking the page so you can stay informed on upcoming entertainment giveaways.

Based on the book by Melinda Long, this joyful family musical is sure to leave all budding pirates singing and dancing in the aisles. How I Became A Pirate runs from June 15 – July 8 at the Rosewood Center for Family Arts. On board the ship, Jeremy travels to new worlds while learning the rules of pirate life, and searches for the perfect place to bury treasure. While Jeremy enjoys life on the high seas, he is schooled in the pirate code, manners, and etiquette – or lack thereof! But it isn’t long before he misses his family and yearns for someone to tuck him in at night back home. A story of adventure and finding one’s own heart – a path that can’t be found on any map.

“I was fortunate enough to play the amazing role of Captain Braid Beard, perform in some of the country’s coolest theaters, and travel with an amazingly talented cast and crew. To top that off, we got to perform for children, who were truly some of the best audiences of my entire life. This has been a real privilege, and I am so incredibly grateful for this experience,” said Steven Miller, who plays Captain Braid Beard.

Can’t make it to the beach this summer? Come to DCT for fun in the sun during the run of HOW I BECAME A PIRATE. Arrive early and color your favorite pirate image, or try your hand at mads libs or a treasure hunt word find. Young buccaneers will also have a chance to design their own Jolly Roger. Do one or all and you just might earn a prize… or two! All would-be swashbucklers will also have a chance to decode their official pirate name.

And of course, pirate garb is welcome! Photo ops, fun and more…All aboard.

Visit DCT.org for tickets and more info.