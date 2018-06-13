Sister Tarpley: Stop Living By Christian Principles

By: Sister Tarpley, NDG Religion Editor

“Having a form of godliness but denying its power. And from such people turn away!” (2 Timothy 3:5).

God never called you to live by Christian principles. He calls you to live in relationship with the living God, Jesus Christ. One of the weaknesses of the Christians today is that we teach people principles without having a relationship with God.

The western church is big on ten step programs, “how-to” methods and acrostics to illustrate memorable ideas. There is a place for establishing principles to change negative behavior. However, we are not called to have a relationship with principles, but with a living God.

Living by principles is the equivalent to living by the law in the Old Testament. It is rooted in the Greek system of learning and is dependent upon our strength instead of being led and empowered by the Holy Spirit. Principle-based living is powerless living. This only makes our Christian experience a religion instead of a relationship. “But if you are led by the Spirit, you are not under the law.” (Galatians 5:18).

We read about principle-based followers in the book of Acts, “And through the hands of the apostles many signs and wonders were done among the people. And they were all with one accord in Solomon’s Porch. Yet none of the rest dared join them, but the people esteemed them highly. And believers were increasingly added to the Lord, multitudes of both men and women,” (Acts 5:12-14). There was a group of followers who liked being taught but never entered the game.

The prophet Jeremiah tells us about the nature of God and His desire for every believer. This is what the LORD says: ” Thus says the LORD: “Let not the wise man glory in his wisdom, Let not the mighty man glory in his might, Nor let the rich man glory in his riches; But let him who glories glory in this, That he understands and knows Me,

That I am the LORD, exercising loving-kindness, judgment, and righteousness in he earth.

For in these I delight,” says the LORD,” (Jeremiah 9:23-24).

Friend, have you been guilty of living a life based on principles instead of knowing the One who authored the principles? Invite Jesus to be Lord over your life and begin to spend time with Him (God) every day, by reading the scriptures to see what Gog has to say to you. Ask the Holy Spirit to lead and guide you through every moment of your day.

Are there any areas in your life that have not come under the lordship of Christ? Is there any lack of obedience that will prevent you from being used fully by God?

Ask Him to search you, since He alone knows your heart; to try you, to show you your anxieties; and see if there are any wicked ways in you.

Ask God to lead you in the everlasting way. (The above paragraph is based on Psalm 139:23-34). Praise God and lift Him up, for He is God Almighty and worthy to be praised.