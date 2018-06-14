Father’s Day gift ideas

Haven’t picked up a Father’s Day gift yet? Don’t panic! The North Dallas Gazette’s Father’s Day Gift Guide includes several suggestions you can order online and still receive it by Sunday or take Dad out to eat.

Feed your Dad!

First, you can take your favorite chef to City Men Cook at Father’s Day, Sunday, June 17 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. CST, at Gilley’s Dallas, at 1135 S. Lamar St., in Dallas. Keep your eye on CityMenCook.com for tickets and more details.

Mimi’s Café will offer a specialty cocktail, The Bromosa, a blend of Corona and orange juice, in addition

to its 28-day aged Ribeye Steak, served blackened or grilled, for the entire Father’s Day weekend (June 15-17).

As a special treat, all dads who dine with Mimi’s on Father’s Day will receive a free entrée with second entrée purchase offer to use on a future meal through July 7. Menu, reservations and locations at mimiscafe.com.

Texas Ranger Whiskey is a handcrafted spirit from San Antonio-based Rebecca Creek Distillery. Named for the legendary law support organization, Texas Ranger Whiskey is a blend of unique spirits, bourbons & pure limestone-filtered water from the Edwards Aquifer, appealing to true whiskey lovers & newcomers, alike.

If the kids are treating dear ole’ Dad to dinner, what beats free? Pizza Inn Rewards members can enjoy a free Adult Buffet with purchase of an Adult Buffet on Father’s Day only.

Snuffer’s also has BOGO sandwich or hamburger with two drink purchases.

Keep Dad looking good!

Dad still got game and wants to look good. So, you can still order Redken Brews on Amazon, at one of their salons, ULTA or JCPenney. They offer a complete grooming collection that includes stylers formulated for endless looks, beer-inspired, malt-infused haircare formulations, skin solutions for shavers and non-shavers, beard care and no foil, no fuss color services for men.

Who said spa days are for mom’s only? Not Hiatus Spa + Retreat . They are offering The Front Runner which includes a sports massage, facial and massage for his feet and hands. This two hour package costs $210.

spa810 Dallas is providing a massage for just $69 for new clients. In addition to this, they are also providing a complimentary Eye Sculpt Treatment and a complimentary small area cellulite treatment, utilizing their latest technology from Venus Concepts.

For the outdoor loving Dad

Dad will enjoy rolling his way to victory in this addicting backyard game called Rollors. If Dad loves outdoor sports with his loved ones, this might be the perfect gift.

Created by a U.S. Air Force Officer, Rollors combines the rolling motion of bocci with the point system of horseshoes while offering unique additions. You can customize the game set of your Dad’s favorite logo, names or dates, and more. They are available for sale at Dicks Sporting Goods, Sports Authority, Cabelas, Amazon, Wayfair, and https://rollors.com/.

Whether your dad is a grill master, golf enthusiast, or relaxing by the pool type of guy, the Aquatune 5712 will ensure his favorite tunes are always close by in the backyard, even in the pool. The weatherproof speaker can pump out 12 hours of crystal clear sound. You can still enjoy music when the unit is submerged in up to three feet of water for 30 minutes.

National Parks of the USA is a book about our beautiful nature treasurers. Discover the beauty and diversity of America’s great outdoors in this tour of its most iconic national parks. Explore Florida’s river-laced Everglades, travel down the white water rapids of the Grand Canyon, trek across the deserts of Death Valley and scale the soaring summits of the Rocky Mountains with this book that brings you up close to nature’s greatest adventures.

Packed with maps and fascinating facts about the flora and fauna unique to each park, this fully-illustrated coast-to-coast journey documents the nation’s most magnificent and sacred places—and shows why they should be preserved for future generations to enjoy.