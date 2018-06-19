State Rep. Eric Johnson Kicks Off Texas’ 30th Annual Black Rodeo

The Honorable State Representative Eric and Mrs. Johnson served as Grand Marshals for the 30th Annual Texas Black Invitational Rodeo at the Fair Park Coliseum. The African American Museum of Dallas hosted for the event on Saturday, June 16. The couple’s two young sons, William, age 4, and George, age 9 months, accompanied them in the Grand Entry Parade to kick off this annual Lone Star tradition.

“My wife Nakita and I were peacock proud to serve as Grand Marshals for the 30th Annual Texas Black Invitational Rodeo, a proud Texas tradition that takes place right in the heart of Dallas and in my legislative district. We thoroughly enjoyed this celebration of Black culture with our two young cowboys, William and George,” stated Representative Johnson.

The Texas Black Invitational Rodeo is a 30-year-old institution in the State of Texas. Saturday’s event featured more than three hundred African American cowboys and cowgirls who competed for more than $25,000 in prize money. Nearly eight thousand people attended the event from all over Texas and the United States.

“This fast-paced sporting event…provides many of its almost 8,000 viewers with their first glimpse of the historical contribution that African Americans contributed to the settling of the western United States,” stated a spokesperson for the African American Museum of Dallas.

The African American Museum of Dallas, the annual host of the event, was founded in 1974 and is dedicated to the display and preservation of African American cultural, historical, and artistic materials.

For more information about the Texas Black Invitational Rodeo, contact the African American Museum of Dallas at 214-565-9026.