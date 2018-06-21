Dallas ISD Trustee Joyce Foreman: Dallas ISD Heats Up During the Summer

By: Trustee Joyce Foreman District 6 Trustee

Students may be on summer break, but efforts to support our children remain in full effect. It’s one of the things I admire most about Dallas ISD – it’s always working hard to provide services and opportunities for the families in our communities.

Summer Meals Program

An unfortunate reality is that many students districtwide depend on meals provided during the school day as their primary source for nourishment. So, while most families are enjoying summer vacation, this break in the school year can mean hunger for others. In an effort to close this gap, Dallas ISD is partnered with the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas and the Texas Hunger Initiative to provide no-cost breaks and lunch at campuses citywide. More than 200 Dallas ISD schools are serving meals over the summer. Click Here to find the District 6 location serving free breakfast and lunch near you.

Summer Connection Fairs

Schools in District 6 are leveraging flexible summer schedules to connect with families at their Summer Connection Fairs. These events are a great opportunity to learn about the schools in your neighborhood, the programs they offer and community involvement opportunities. Visit dallasisd.org/summerconnection to learn when your school of interest will host it’s Summer Connection Fair.

It’s Not Too Late To Enroll

Data shows that students who attend Dallas ISD pre-K and stay with the district significantly outperform their peers by third grade. That’s why more than 8,000 students have already registered for Dallas ISD pre-K and kindergarten. District 6 is home to multiple campuses that provide tuition-based early learning opportunities and tuition-free opportunities for eligible families. Take advantage of this chance to give your future scholar a head start. More information on the application process and requirements can be found at prekdallas.org/. Also, the Pre-K–Kinder Hotline is available to answer any questions: 214-932-7735.