4th of July events in DFW this week

Throughout DFW there are plenty of fireworks, parades and more to enjoy as families kick-off their 4th of July celebrations. Below are just a few

Addison

The Addison Kaboom Town! will be held on July 3 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. at 4970 Addison Circle Dr., in Addison. One of the most popular events in the Metroplex annually for July 4th celebrations, Addison Kaboom Town! is a city-wide celebration, including a party in the 12-acre Addison Circle Park. More watch parties planned at the more than 180 restaurants and area hotels. Also, visitors can enjoy the Addison Airport Air Show from almost any viewpoint in town.

Concessions are available in the park. Guests are encouraged to leave coolers and bags at home to expedite entry into the park. Absolutely no alcohol can be brought into or out of Addison Circle Park. Tickets are not required to attend the party in Addison Circle Park but admission is first-come, first-served and admission is limited. For more information visit www.AddisonKaboomTown.com.

Dallas

Red, White and Boom on the Bridge will take place on July 3 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Continental Avenue Pedestrian Bridge, in Dallas. This event will have music, the food, and the live fireworks. The free event has one of the finest views in Texas.

Fair Park Fourth will take place on July 4 starting at 3 p.m. at the Fair Park in Dallas. Fireworks will start around 9:37 p.m. The State Fair of Texas Midway will open at noon featuring several rides, games, and concession stands.

Starting at 6 p.m. guests can visit the Lagoon for live entertainment. WFAA Channel 8 anchors Cynthia Izaguirre and Joe Trahan will host the program from the Cotton Bowl. The prime-time television show will begin at 9 p.m. and is scheduled to feature special musical performances by recent “American Idol” contestant, Harper Grace and noted jazz trumpeter, Freddie Jones, as well as a few local stories produced specifically for the television program. For more information on Fair Park festivities, including museum information, visit FairPark.org.

Admission tickets to the Midway can be purchased at the entrance gates for $8, or online for $5 by visiting BigTex.com. Parking for the general public is $10 per car at Fair Park Gates 5 and 6. Beginning at 3 p.m., other (FREE) attractions will open up including water inflatables, games, a zipline on the Esplanade, rides, face painters and more.

Garland

The STAR-SPANGLED SPECTACULAR 2018 will be held on July 4 from 4 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. at Firewheel Town Center, in Garland. Don’t forget your sunscreen and chairs/blankets. Patrons should carpool and plan to arrive early as onsite parking is limited. DART transportation will be available. Fireworks kick off at 9:15 p.m.

Irving

The Independence Day Fireworks Show will take place on July 4 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Lake Carolyn, in Irving. Scenic Lake Carolyn is the site for the evening festivities. Located along the south side of Lake Carolyn, the Fireworks Show offers an explosive way to finish your Independence Day.

Entry is free, but parking garages are $10. Be sure to bring your own blankets, lawn chairs, and umbrellas. Leashed, well-behaved dogs are permitted at the festival but must be removed prior to the fireworks display for safety. Attendees also are encouraged to ride the DART Orange Line to the Las Colinas Urban Center Station. A free shuttle service will transport attendees between the station and the event.

Lewisville

Sounds of Red, White & Lewisville will be held on July 3 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wayne Ferguson Plaza, in Lewisville. The City of Lewisville will hold a special multi-act concert event and fireworks show as part of Sounds of Lewisville – Sounds of Red, White and Lewisville Presented by Topgolf. The event and activities are free to the public.

Fireworks will begin around 9:30 p.m. Best viewing areas for the fireworks show are Wayne Ferguson Plaza and the surrounding areas in Old Town Lewisville. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs for their comfort. Well-behaved pets on a leash are allowed. Parking will be limited in Old Town.

Attendees are encouraged to take the FREE shuttle from Lone Star Toyota of Lewisville Rail Road Park or Lowe’s Home Improvement at Valley Parkway and I-35. Shuttle runs 5-11 p.m. Per shuttle policy, no pets or weapons allowed on shuttle buses. For more information call 972.219.3401 or visit SoundsofLewisville.com.

Richardson

The Family 4th Celebration will be held on July 4 starting at 6:15 at Breckinridge Park, in Richardson. This traditional, patriotic salute is free and open to the entire community. Attendees are encouraged to bring picnics, blankets and/or lawn chairs and enjoy the evening under the stars. All grills brought to the park must remain on a hard surface, not turf. There will be bounce houses, a climbing wall, and other patriotic activities for the kids!

For more information visit cor.net.com.