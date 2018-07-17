Irving fire stations collecting back-to-school supplies

By Ruth Ferguson, NDG Editor
New clothes, a new backpack, new school supplies – those are a part of what children get excited about every year as a new school year starts. The fresh beginning and hopes this year will be different. But for parents struggling to keep food on the table and gas in the car, this sometimes results in a stressful time. A fact not lost on the children who become acutely aware of, and it can dampen their spirits.
The Irving community is invited to help support their neighbors by donating school supplies at their nearby Irving fire station through July 31. Organizations hosting a back-to-school drive can bring all of their items to the stations as well as individuals and families.
This is an excellent opportunity for high school students looking to gain community service hours for their resume to host an event. Perhaps by coordinating collection of items from a nearby store or restaurant looking for an opportunity to promote their community involvement, put out fliers in the neighborhood asking them to leave things on their porch on a designated day or working with your extended family to collect supplies.
Back-t0-school supply list
Irving ISD has provided a recommended list which can be featured on the flyer announcing your collection of back-to-school supplies:
- Backpacks
- Binders (2-inch)
- Composition books
- Colored pencils (12 count)
- Crayons (24 count)
- Dividers
- Dry-erase markers (4 count)
- Earbuds
- Erasers (pink beveled)
- Folders with brads and pockets (plastic)
- Glue sticks
- Graphing paper
- Highlighters
- Markers (8 count, washable)
- Notebook paper (wide, college ruled)
- Notecards
- Pencil box or bag
- Pencils (No. 2, 24 count)
- Pens (black, blue and red ink)
- Post-it notes
- Rulers (plastic – standard, metric)
- Scissors (small, blunt-tip)
- Spiral notebooks
- Tissues
Too busy to shop or drop off your supplies? Financial donations are also being accepted, call 972-600-5018 for more information. One more option is to place an order via Amazon and have it shipped to the fire station, just give them a call as a heads up.
