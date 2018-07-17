Irving fire stations collecting back-to-school supplies

By Ruth Ferguson, NDG Editor

New clothes, a new backpack, new school supplies – those are a part of what children get excited about every year as a new school year starts. The fresh beginning and hopes this year will be different. But for parents struggling to keep food on the table and gas in the car, this sometimes results in a stressful time. A fact not lost on the children who become acutely aware of, and it can dampen their spirits.

The Irving community is invited to help support their neighbors by donating school supplies at their nearby Irving fire station through July 31. Organizations hosting a back-to-school drive can bring all of their items to the stations as well as individuals and families.

This is an excellent opportunity for high school students looking to gain community service hours for their resume to host an event. Perhaps by coordinating collection of items from a nearby store or restaurant looking for an opportunity to promote their community involvement, put out fliers in the neighborhood asking them to leave things on their porch on a designated day or working with your extended family to collect supplies.

Back-t0-school supply list

Irving ISD has provided a recommended list which can be featured on the flyer announcing your collection of back-to-school supplies:

Backpacks

Binders (2-inch)

Composition books

Colored pencils (12 count)

Crayons (24 count)

Dividers

Dry-erase markers (4 count)

Earbuds

Erasers (pink beveled)

Folders with brads and pockets (plastic)

Glue sticks

Graphing paper

Highlighters

Markers (8 count, washable)

Notebook paper (wide, college ruled)

Notecards

Pencil box or bag

Pencils (No. 2, 24 count)

Pens (black, blue and red ink)

Post-it notes

Rulers (plastic – standard, metric)

Scissors (small, blunt-tip)

Spiral notebooks

Tissues

Too busy to shop or drop off your supplies? Financial donations are also being accepted, call 972-600-5018 for more information. One more option is to place an order via Amazon and have it shipped to the fire station, just give them a call as a heads up.