Win tickets to see Gladys Knight and The O’Jays

Whether you want to catch the Midnight Train to Georgia or the Love Train, fans of Gladys Knight and the O’Jays have an opportunity to win tickets to the legendary acts perform at the Toyota Music Factory (TMF) on Wednesday, Aug. 8 at 7:30 p.m. Visit NDG’s Facebook page and join our community by liking the page, then tell us your favorite Gladys or O’Jays song.

For more than 50 years Gladys Knight has delighted audiences no matter the genre whether it was Pop, Gospel or R&B. First as the lead for Gladys Knight & The Pips before transitioning to a solo career. Multiple Grammys and NAACP Image Award are just a few of the honors bestowed on her over the years.

The O’Jays, who personified The Sound of Philadelphia, added songs like Backstabbers and Use Ta Be My Girl to our soundtracks over the years. Eddie Levert Sr., Walter Williams Sr. are still performing with the group along joined in 1995 by Eric Nolan Grant.

For a chance to win tickets tell us your favorite song by Gladys, solo or with the Pips; or from the O’Jays at our Facebook page. A winner will be selected, notified and will need to visit our office off at Stemmons and Regal Row.

The TMF is located at 316 West Las Colinas Boulevard in Irving. Tickets are available at LiveNation with prices ranging from $29 – $99.