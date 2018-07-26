Collin County Black Chamber of Commerce hosting Small Business Expo

Collin County Black Chamber of Commerce (CCBCC) have announced their fifth annual Small Business Expo on Friday, Aug. 10 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Spring Creek Campus of Collin College located at 2800 E. Spring Creek Pkwy. in Plano. This event is the premier small business expo for companies located in Collin County and open to all businesses and professionals. By sponsoring the expo, the CCBCC brings several state agencies, local corporations, vendors and dynamic speakers together for a full day packed with knowledge and opportunities. The event underscores the mission of CCBCC to empower and support Black businesses in Collin County.

“The Expo allows businesses & corporations in Collin County to continue to improve and increase diversity”, said Terri Thomas, President of the Collin County Black Chamber of Commerce.

The expo will feature speakers in the Working with Millenials, Technology & Social Media, and Business Resources & Access to Capital. The expo will also include opportunities for local businesses to meet with state agency purchasing department representatives. There will be a “speed networking” session that will allow participants to get face time with decision makers for several state agencies.

The CCBCC is a member of the US Black Chambers, Inc. and Texas Association of African American Chambers of Commerce (TAAACC). The Collin County Black Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to achieving their mission for small businesses in Collin County.