Sister Tarpley’s: Allow God to Take Control

By: Sister Tarpley, NDG Religion Editor

“When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice; But when a wicked man rules, the people groan.” Proverb 29:2.

We hear a lot these days about being “politically correct.” It seems we must be sensitive to every group, no matter how that group might negatively impact our lives or violate ethical or moral laws. When God created the earth, He did not care what people thought of His policies. His policy was THE way!

But his primary motive was not to control but to bless mankind, His creation. His nature was only good. In Jeremiah 9:24 we find God’s nature described: “I am the LORD, who exercises kindness, justice and righteousness on earth, for in these I delight,” declares the LORD.

God laid down rules in the Garden of Eden for Adam and Eve to follow. As long as they followed the rules, they would reign over every living creature. They were representing the Creator in all aspects. God’s government was being expressed through his creation in humans, nature and animals. He was and is the ultimate righteous ruler. God’s desire was to extend this mandate across the earth through Godly leaders who could represent and legislate His Kingdom in all spheres of life. This is why He said in Deuteronomy 28:13,14: “The LORD will make you the head, not the tail. If you pay attention to the commands of the LORD your God that I give you this day and carefully follow them, you will always be at the top, never at the bottom.” God desires to raise godly leaders who can represent His interest on the earth. He has called you and me to be one of His representatives. Then the world will go from adversary to destiny. “The brother in humble circumstances ought to take pride in his high position” James 1:9.

Most of us try to avoid pain. We are so averse to pain that we think God must desire that we will experience pain-free lives. Although God takes no pleasure in our pain, we have to acknowledge that He sometimes allows painful circumstances to occur in our lives in order to shape us and make us more like Christ.

The following poem was written by an anonymous Confederate soldier, a devout young man who fought in the American Civil War. The lines of this poem express the soul of a man who has learned to view his times of adversity from a different perspective: I asked God for strength, that I might achieve; I was made weak, that I might learn humbly to obey. I asked God for health, that I might do greater things; I was given infirmity, that I might do better things.

I asked for riches, that I might be happy; I was given poverty, that I might be wise. I asked for power, that I might have the praise of men; I was given weakness, that I might feel the need of God. I asked for all things, that I might enjoy life; I was given life, that I might enjoy all things. I got nothing that I asked for but everything I had hoped for. Almost despite myself, my unspoken prayers were answered.

I am among men, most richly blessed.*

Learn to trust God to lead us even though we can’t see the pathway in front of us. Learn to trust Him to be all-knowing, all-loving, and all-powerful. Learn to believe He does all things well. As Paul wrote, “Everything that does not come from faith is sin” Romans 14:23. That’s why God leads us through the dark places. Only in the darkness do we learn to walk by faith.