Lincoln First features NE-YO at Chene Park for summer sizzle

This summer Lincoln Motor Company continues their tour around the country extending special events to their customers as well as future Lincoln owners. The latest event featured NE-YO at Chene Park in Detroit. Last year when The Star, the new home of the Dallas Cowboys opened in Frisco, one of the first events featured was a Lincoln Experience. The guest speaker, as featured in NDG’s article last September, was Dallas ISD Arts Magnet alumni Earl Lucas who serves as the chief exterior designer for the Lincoln Navigator.

The summer sizzle and sounds of superstar recording artist NE-YO were on full display at the July 20 concert. Presented by “Lincoln First Listen,” an acclaimed music series pairing recording artists with a luxurious Lincoln vehicle. Featured with the all-new 2018 Lincoln Navigator, NE-YO is the series’ latest artist.

Part of the partnership includes a video featuring the artist. Visit Lincoln’s YouTube Channel to listen to NE-YO discuss his inspiration for the hit Good Man. “I want this song to make you think a little bit. Who you are and the stamp you want to leave on this planet,” NE-YO shared.

Below are photo highlights from the all-star event which included an electrifying set with special guest Brandy, a VIP experience for media and special guests, and an auto show-like experience for concertgoers on the Chene Park riverfront campus.

Snapshots from Lincoln First Listen