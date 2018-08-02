Richmond Punch performing at Annual DRC Pool Party at The Adolphus

Just as the temperatures are forecasted to soar again, downtown Dallas residents and businesses are invited to cool off at a pool party on Sunday, Aug.5. The Annual Downtown Residents Council (Dallas) Pool Party this year is hosted by the Adolphus from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Guests will enjoy not only refreshments, a chance to meet their neighbors but also enjoy live music featuring Richmond Punch. Described as a violinist extraordinaire, he promises to deliver high-energy music for the first hour from 11 a.m. – Noon. Then for the next three hours guests will be treated to poolside beats spun by DJ WayGood.

The historic Adolphus Hotel looks forward to showcasing their newly-remodeled rooftop pool. Guests can register for a chance to win door prizes from area businesses, food, drinks and fun with their fellow Downtown neighbors. In an effort to help others, raffle tickets will be sold to benefit the West End Commons. The prizes include a wireless Bluetooth speaker and two wine gift baskets.

There is no cost to attend, made completely possible by support from The Adolphus, Downtown Residents Council (Dallas), Downtown Dallas, Inc., Spice In The City Dallas, Cafe Izmir- Downtown Dallas, Tower Club – Dallas, Richmond Punch Violinist – Founder Flavors of America, Verizon, Kizzia Johnson PLLC and all of the DRC volunteers.

For more information visit the Facebook event page.