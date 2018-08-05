Dallas is next stop for the 2018 Black Women’s Expo

The Black Women’s Expo (BWe), presented by Toyota, is headed to Dallas Aug. 25 – 26 as part of a 24th anniversary national tour at the Dallas Market Hall. National brands and local businesses are invited to join BWe in the Dallas market to connect with their core consumers at this premiere exposition for African American Women. The North Dallas Gazette recently joined as a media partner for the premiere Dallas event. The theme is #SHEMATTERS this year.

“The Black Women’s Expo is a weekend for women to be empowered, enlightened and celebrated. It is the nation’s longest running exposition of its kind, and the show will bring to Dallas a powerful lineup of national speakers and musical artists, an extensive vendor marketplace for small businesses and BWe corporate partners,” Merry Green, President and CEO of The Black Women’s Expo.

Historically, the standing-room only seminars have addressed such issues as health & wellness, racial equality, hair & beauty, travel, career advancement, business. entrepreneurship, the welfare of our children and much more.

In addition, BWe also offers African American consumers themed pavilions including the Beauty Bar, which will showcase cosmetic products; the Food Oasis, where minority food manufactures provide food samples; the Literary Café, which showcases African American authors and booksellers; the Natural Hair pavilion, which products for natural hairstyles are featured; the Health & Wellness pavilion, where local medical institutions provide much-needed health screenings.

If interested in sponsorship opportunities, visit TheBlackWomensExpo.com for more info.