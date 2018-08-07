Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD provide guidelines for free and reduced-price meals

Letters are being provided to the households of the children in the district about free and reduced-price eligibility benefits. The letter will how the family can apply for these benefits. Applications have become available online and may be accessed by visiting cfbisd.schoollunchapp.com. Paper applications will not be mailed, but are available at the Student Nutrition Office and from the cafeteria manager at each school site.
Criteria for Free and Reduced-Price Meal Benefits
The following criteria will be used to determine a child’s eligibility for free or reduced-price meal benefits:
Income
- Household income that is at or below the income eligibility levels
Categorical or Automatic Eligibility
- Households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance
for Needy Families (TANF); or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR)
Program Participant
- Child’s status as a foster child, homeless, runaway, migrant, or displaced by a declared disaster
Child’s enrollment in Head Start or Even Start
For full details regarding income guidelines, how to apply and deadlines visit the website or speak to the Student Nutrition Office at your child’s campus.
