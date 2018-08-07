Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD provide guidelines for free and reduced-price meals

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD announced its 2018-19 policy for providing free and reduced-price meals for children served under the National School Lunch Program & School Breakfast Program following the current income eligibility guidelines. The Student Nutrition office has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by anyone on request.

Letters are being provided to the households of the children in the district about free and reduced-price eligibility benefits. The letter will how the family can apply for these benefits. Applications have become available online and may be accessed by visiting cfbisd.schoollunchapp.com. Paper applications will not be mailed, but are available at the Student Nutrition Office and from the cafeteria manager at each school site.

Criteria for Free and Reduced-Price Meal Benefits

The following criteria will be used to determine a child’s eligibility for free or reduced-price meal benefits:

Income

Household income that is at or below the income eligibility levels

Categorical or Automatic Eligibility

Program Participant

for Needy Families (TANF); or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR) Program Participant Child’s status as a foster child, homeless, runaway, migrant, or displaced by a declared disaster

Child’s enrollment in Head Start or Even Start

For full details regarding income guidelines, how to apply and deadlines visit the website or speak to the Student Nutrition Office at your child’s campus.