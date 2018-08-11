Brown Bag Lunch with police chief, Back-to-School Bash and more this week in DFW

As school officials, parents and students begin to prepare for the start of a new school year, there are plenty of civic, community and entertaining events to attend in DFW.

Allen

Back To School Bash will be held on Aug 11 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Fairview Town Center, in Allen. Enjoy FREE activities for the whole family including face painting, balloon artists, a petting zoo, bounce houses, and appearances by Moana, Captain America, Peter Pan and Tinkerbell! Enjoy free entertainment including a magic show, a performance by willow city and fireworks. The first 500 kids 10 and under will receive a free back to school goodie bag.

Dallas

The West Dallas Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Brown Bag Lunch with Police Chief Renee Hall on Aug 16 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Goodwill Industries of Dallas, in Dallas. Renee Hall will be speaking at the event on her role with Dallas, and her vision for our future. Admission is free. For more information visit westdallaschamber.org.

The Chocolate and Art Show Dallas will be held on Aug 16 and Aug 17 from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Lofty Spaces, in Dallas. Indulge yourself in some of Dallas’ finest up-and-coming artists, photographers and creators. This event will have live music, live body painting, free chocolate fondue, vendors, food and drinks, and more. You must be 21 to attend this event. For more information and to purchase your tickets, visit chocolateandartsshow.com

Irving

Sheet Music Candles will be held on Aug 13 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Valley Ranch Library Meeting Room. The library will be transforming ordinary candles into works of art using sheet music. Limited space available and is only available to adults. Register in advance at the Valley Ranch Library information desk.

Indian Heritage Celebration will take place on Aug 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cimarron Park Recreation Center, in Irving. In honor of India’s Independence, the community is invited to this celebration. This free event will have Indian cultural dance, music and food.

The Red Cross Lifeguard Class will be held on Aug 16 to Aug 18 from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at North Lake Natatorium, in Irving. Prerequisite: Minimum age 15. Successful skills test, which includes 300-yard continuous swim; a 10-pound brick retrieval from 7 to 10 feet depth of water followed by a 20-yard return carrying the brick; and treading water for two minutes without using hands. Tests must be completed one week before class or must have instructor approval. Successful completion of the course will result in American Red Cross Life Guard/First Aid, CPR-Professional Rescuer, and AED certifications. You must register in person at the North Lake Aquatic Center. $150, due no later than one week prior to class start. For more information contact (972) 721-0860.