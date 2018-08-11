Win tickets to The Black Bridal Experience

The African American Museum has teamed up with The Black Bridal Experience to bring two days of #BlackLoveExcellence from Aug. 18-19. NDG readers can win tickets for two to the event, visit our Facebook page, like the page and the post; then share your engagement story with us for an opportunity to win.

Day one is The Bridal Inspired Fashion Show where designers give their interpretations of the bridal industry that is influenced by tradition, high fashion, and African and Latin cultures. The designers include Faith Diva Designs, Masterpiece Boutique, Marta Ruiz Designs, The Fashion Opera House, Uneek Dzynes, White Gown Workroom, and other designers.

This fashion show will run simultaneously throughout the Museum starting promptly at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m. for seating. VIP will enjoy a complimentary buffet and drinks with a meet and greet with the designers. Fashion lovers and brides are encouraged to attend.

Day two is The Black Bridal Experience Expo is an exclusive expo that features amazing bridal industry professionals from across the Dallas/ Fort Worth metro areas. Doors open at 11 a.m. This event is FREE for registered attendees and $5 for non-registered attendees.

Tickets can be purchased via www.theblackbridalexperience.com or via Eventbrite.com.