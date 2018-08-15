Ed Gray, NDG Senior Columnist: The Dallas Police Department Drops the Ball 

Straight Talk with Ed Gray, NDG Senior Columnist

The Dallas Police Department has dropped the ball once more when it comes to dealing with the black community. The protectors of Dallas have proven that when it comes to life, a black life is still not equal to a white life or a blue life. Dallas Maverick’s Chief Operating Officer Cynthia Marshall attempted to bring unity to the community. The only thing she accomplished was getting death threats proving that many believe a black woman’s life is not worthy of respect.

Let me paint a picture of community involvement between our black community and blue community. In many cities, there is discord between the two as if they are at war. In fact, this is the perception of the black community, as they continue to witness the loss of mostly unarmed men at the hands of American police forces. Consequently, the black community’s trust toward police has eroded.

In Dallas, with its history of shootings by the Dallas Police Department, we stand one inch away from falling into the abyss of destruction. Etta Collins, an 80-year-old black woman in the 1980s; and Jordan Edwards, in the Dallas suburb of Balch Springs a 15-year-old in 2017, have paid the price for Dallas area police actions resulting in the loss of black lives.

With this as a background story, Cynthia Marshall, better known as Cynt Marshall formed a grassroots organization to bridge the gap. During the summer of 2016, nationally two unarmed black men, Philando Castile and Alton Sterling, were killed at the hands of police. The loss of these lives started nationwide protests, including one in Dallas.

From these protests, five blue lives were lost at the hands of an individual not part of the Dallas protest. The loss of these five blues effectively rendered the #blacklivesmatter movement to become a hashtag with no action.

Since the July 7, 2016 murder of the five Dallas members of law enforcement, there have been limited social justice actions directed against police departments. Nationwide police departments have viewed any protest against the police as intolerable, and specifically in Dallas.

The actions of Cynt Marshall, therefore, was viewed as intolerable. She planned a unity breakfast for policemen, which included breakfast burritos, monetary donation, and distribution of wristbands, all with the intention to honor all seven lives lost during a tragic week in American and Dallas history.

The hashtag #BB725 was inscribed into the wristbands to commemorate the loss of humanity. The seven represents all lives matter, the two for black lives, and the five for blue lives matter were radical. In the eyes of some members of the police force, the inclusion of the two black lives was inconsequential in comparison to five police officers lives. The fact they were included was considered an insult to the slain officers. As I have said previously in my latest WFAA,“My Voice My Opinion” commentary on Aug. 12, “All lives matter, but some matter more than others.”

The Dallas Police department blocked Cynt Marshall at the door. She was informed the gifts were not welcome. The money, the burritos, and wristbands were considered acts of defiance against police officers who actively seek the support of everyone. However, they are unwilling to share in the comfort and condolence for lives lost at the hands of police.

This is where we leave you, that All Lives Matter. Yet we must ask when it comes to Cynt Marshall why was her life endangered after the police rejected her offers of unity? Stay tuned as we continue follow-up on Cynt Marshall’s continuing battle for social justice.

This is Ed Gray, and this is straight talk.

Ed Gray, the host of The Commish Radio Show airing Saturdays 3-5 p.m. on FBRN.net, can be reached at eegray62@att.net.