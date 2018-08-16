Dallas ISD Trustee Joyce Foreman: District 6 ready to kick off the new year

By: Dallas ISD Trustee Joyce Foreman

The Best in the Southwest

Dallas ISD is off to another great school year, and I’m excited about the variety of programs and opportunities that await our students. With expanded pre-K offerings, innovative programs for middle and high school students and an eclectic array of extra-curricular activities, Dallas ISD schools hold their own as the most competitive choice for District 6 families.

Only The Best To Lead The Best

At the helm of every thriving school is a dynamic principal leading the way. District 6 is fortunate to have the finest leaders in education empowering teachers and students at every school. Joining the roster of rock star campus leaders are three new principals who I want to welcome to the District 6 family.

Verna Farmer, the former principal at Paul L. Dunbar Learning Center in South Dallas, is the new principal at John W. Carpenter Elementary School. Principal Farmer, is set to lead the steady and strong neighborhood school to new heights in learning and effectiveness.

Shondula Whitfield will lead the charge at W. H. Atwell Law Academy. The former Tom Field Elementary principal is gearing up for a fantastic year of helping middle school students explore the possibilities of a legal career.

And Stephanie McCloud, the former assistant principal at Umphrey Lee Elementary, will step up to lead as principal this year. McCloud is best positioned to continue the tradition of excellence at this impressive turnaround school.

Back To School

As the summer winds down, take note that school starts Monday, August 20. Get your questions about the 2018-19 school year answered by calling the Back to School hotline at 972-925-5437.