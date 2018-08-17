Electric Slide, Social Run and Water Balloon Wars this weekend in DFW

This weekend you can either put on your running shoes for fitness in Allen, a Water Balloon fight in Deep Ellum or your dancing shoes as they try to groove their way into the record books with the world’s largest Electric Slide.

Allen

The Saturday Social Run will be held on Aug 18, starting at 6 a.m. at Life Time Fitness, in Allen. Join them for their early morning walk. Everyone and every pace are welcome. They will have a three to eight-mile routes every Saturday. Additional miles are always welcomed and you are sure to find a runner looking for more miles. Be sure to dress in comfortable athletic clothing. For more information visit Facebook.com/events.

Dallas

The World’s Largest Electric Slide will be held on Aug 18 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the African American Museum, in Dallas. The 44th Annual Harambee Steering Committee along with The Citizens’ Committee to Save Our Children Inc., The African American Museum and GB2K Arts&Theater Mentoring Program, are inviting the public out to break the world record. There will be prizes & giveaways vendors, food trucks, and a live concert. Open to all ages, groups, churches, schools, clubs, Fraternities and Sororities. There will be a $5 registration, visit here for more info.

Deep Ellum Water Balloon Wars will take place on Aug 16, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 274 N Crowdus St, in Dallas. Bring on your bathing suit and your war paint for water balloon fights of epic proportions, wading pools, water slides, food trucks, and a raucous good time. The Deep Ellum Community Association is partnering with Foundation 45 to raise the funds we need to continue providing free mental health services in Dallas. Be sure to grab your ticket at Deepellumwaterwars.com before its too late!

Frisco

Join Violins & Verse LIVE, on Aug 18, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Frisco School of Music. Mike Guinn Entertainment in association with TheTexas SpeakNow Movement & Verbal Art Poetry Visions of Poetry brings a new show to Frisco. A creatively classy combination of Live violins & powerful spoken word. Highlighted by Dance, Open Mic and laidback atmosphere. Tickets are only $8.88 which includes complimentary wine and light refreshments. Be sure to dress comfy. For more information and to buy tickets visit Eventbrite.com.

Garland

BYOB Public Class: Sipping at Sunset will be hosted on Aug 17 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Pinot’s Palette, in Garland. Join them at Garland’s Happy Place and come to paint your own “Sipping at Sunset” masterpiece. Pinot’s Palette is a pioneer of the paint and sip experience – a revolutionary way to enjoy art and wine, meet new people and bond with friends. Guests enjoy a no-experience-required art class—all supplies included—directed by trained, local artists, who guide guests step-by-step through a featured painting. Just bring your favorite drinks and snacks, and they’ll take care of all the rest! For more information and to buy tickets, visit PinotsPalette.com.

Irving

Cause an Effect for Education will be held on Aug 18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 444 Renaissance Ln, in Irving. Join them at the Cause an Effect for Education house party in honor of Gwenn Burud, a teacher for State Senate District 9. Join the discussion with Gwenn regarding your concerns and her solutions for education reform in the beautiful home of John DeLorme and Dr. Bruce Sherrill. You may park at the South Irving Library and walk down the trail to John and Dr. Sherrill’s home. Tickets can be reserved at www.actblue.com/donate/causeaneffect.