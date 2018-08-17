Ice Cube, jazz and more on NDG Entertainment Calendar

By Tiffany Gilbert, NDG Staff Writer

This week DFW fans will have everything from jazz, to a show by rapper, actor and businessman Ice Cube as well as a Grown and Sexy party to choose from as the summer temps heat back up.

Friday, August 17

Jazz Becuzz Presents: Off the Top of the Dome on Friday night from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Jazz Becuzz Art Center. They will celebrate jazz’s birthday by bringing you the Think it – speak it – read it – poetry and lyrical sounds, LIVE AND IN YOUR FACE “OFF THE TOP OF THE DOME” poetry series. Guests are invited to enjoy the live music and spoken word these writers and spitting! Bring your favorite pieces to share, read from the pot of wisdom or shoot from the hip! See you there! Special pop up guest poets and musicians. More info at jazzbecuzzac.com.

Grown and Sexy “Dallas Weekend” 2018 kicks off on Aug. 17. Time for you to put on your grown and sexy clothes and turn up at the various events planned this weekend. A few events planned include a TOUR THE D “BYOB BUS TOUR” to get a look at well-known landmarks in Dallas. The Quixotic World and Pryme Bar are just two of the venues. This event will last from Aug. 17- 20 but make sure to register at Eventbrite.

Friday Night Live featuring Smoove Funk at the Allure Jazz & Cigar Lounge is from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday night live continues with Smoove Funk performing live. The doors open at 9 p.m. with the band performing from 10 p.m. to 1 p.m. The cost to get in is $10 but you must RSVP Eventbrite. Guests can get free drinks while they last.

Saturday, August 18

Ice Cube gets back to his musical roots Saturday night at the Pavillion at the Toyota Music Factory so get ready to party. For movie lovers, he often appears in PG and family-friendly flicks such as Barbershop and Are We There Yet. He is also an investor in a professional basketball league. But this weekend it is all about the music as he performs his latest music get your tickets at LiveNation.

J Cole is coming to the American Airline Center at 7:30 p.m. Cole world is finally here!! J Cole will be joined by Young Thug, Jaden Smith, Earthgang and Kill Edward T. Tickets start $49.

Sunday, August 19

Close out your weekend at the House of Blues with The Nasty Tour with Rico Nasty. The doors open at 7 p.m. with the show starting at 8 p.m. and is considered an all ages event. This is a standing room type concert in the Cambridge Room, so turn up in your comfortable shoes.

Tuesday, August 21

Swing up to the north side of town in Addison at the Union Park Addison for #OperaTuesday. The after-work cocktail hour promises a kickback vibe and dope music. Legendary maestro DJ M*Knight will be there as guests enjoy food inside at the bar or outside on the patio deck. RSVP to the free event at OperaOnTuesdays.eventbrite.com.

Thursday, August 23

On next week’s pre-Friday, Its Time to Exhale at 6 p.m. at the Rays of Healing Counseling. This event is for women ages 23+ and cost 40$ per session. The interactive African American women’s group is designed to teach how to take care of yourself, how to love yourself, and most importantly how to get to know yourself. They meet at 612 North Story Road

in Irving. Register at raysofhealingcc.com.