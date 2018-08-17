New BBQ tradition in Dallas gets kicked off Low & Slow

By David Wilfong, NDG Contributing Writer

The weather was less than cooperative, with a steady drizzle pouring down when the Low & Slow North Texas BBQ & Music Festival opened the doors to their inaugural event on Aug. 11. Despite the weather, there was already a line waiting at the door of the historic Longhorn Ballroom when the VIP reception opened at 3 p.m.

The event brought together a number of Dallas’ notable smokehouses and BBQ pitmasters under one roof. Smoked brisket was the star of the show; though each establishment also did their best to showcase side items like hand-crafted jalapeno poppers, and twists on the brisket such as a grilled cheese mash-up.

It also served as a showcase for many of the area’s craft brew beer producers, which have gained a loyal following in the North Texas area. Finally, the evening gave Dallas area musicians an opportunity to expand their audience as a steady lineup of local talent provided the tunes for a distinctly Texan atmosphere.

“We wanted to celebrate the great BBQ, craft beer, and country music of DFW,” said Ryan Childers, co-owner of RVC Promotions which hosted the event. “Feast on offerings from Dallas’ top BBQ joints, grab a local brew, and enjoy live music by future rock and country legends.”

RVC reported more than 550 people attended the first inaugural festival. Childers is planning to try to turn the event into an annual gathering and grow the event, “in hopes of making it a household name in the years to come.”