A recap of NNPA 2018 Annual Convention in Norfolk, Virginia

A look back at the sights and sounds from the National Newspaper Publishers Association’s (NNPA) 2018 Annual Convention in Norfolk, Virginia. The proud host publisher was Brenda Andrews with The New Journal and Guide as she showcased her home city with events across the city and aboard the Spirit of Norfolk cruise ship. Throughout the five days guests from the NNPA’s member publications enjoyed spirited discussions on “fake news”, the state of education and law enforcement’s interactions with the African American community.

The North Dallas Gazette was honored to receive first place honors in the Robert S. Abbott Best Editorial category at the 2018 NNPA Merit Awards on June 28. The winning editorial was published on Nov. 1, 2017, written by Ed Gray, NDG Senior Columnist it was entitled “Confederate Statues: The White Man’s Burden.” Other winners for the evening included The Miami Times, The Washington Informer, The Los Angeles Sentinel, and many more.

The Lifetime Legacy Award winner was Rev. Jesse Jackson, Sr. who encouraged the Black Press to keep fighting the good fight.

“The first time I saw an image of Black achievement was in the Black Press,” the Final Call quoted Jackson from his comments on the special occasion. “Today, the Black Press is more important than ever. This is the season of ‘Fake News,’ but we need the truth now more than ever.”

