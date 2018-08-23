Black Women’s Expo, Happy Hour, Slim Thug concert and more in DFW this weekend

By Tiffany Gilbert, NDG Entertainment

This weekend is all about the ladies at The Black Women’s Expo but plenty to do with your boo starting with Happy Hour Friday, concerts and more. Check out this week’s entertainment line-up.

The Black Women’s Expo finally arrives in Dallas Saturday and Sunday! NDG readers can win tickets to the show which kicks off Saturday at Dallas Market Center at 10 a.m. and continues on Sunday. This is for all the sistas who are wanting to not only meet but also hear some encouraging things this week.

Friday Happy Hour at Vinettis to kick off the weekend at 5 p.m. This event is for the grown and sexy men and women out there who want to enjoy a great buffet, atmosphere, food and special drinks with cool people. This weekly event is in Addison visit their website to see the other events like their jazz brunch here.

Slim Thug Live at the Rail Club on Friday at 8 p.m. It will be going down at the Rail Club this Friday. Slum Thug will be performing all his greatest turnt hits as long with other artists. RSVP here.

Ready Set Pose is an event that’s not only taking free HD pro headshot photos for all attendees but also they will be teaching you better ways to apply your makeup so you’ll look your best for photos. Light bites and drinks will be available. It starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday at 8499 Greenville Ave, Suite 106 in Dallas. Visit here to find out more about how they will help you be ready for your close-up selfie for IG.

#Sisterhood Rocks-Snatched – rescue others by snatching them from the fire to show mercy. Are you a GIRL BOSS, a female business owner or a female aspiring business owner? Come to the Sister 2 Sister Mixer with your business cards, promotional materials and small samples of product you can carry and provide independently. The girl power hour is Saturday, Aug. 25 from Noon to 3:30 p.m. at the Meadows Conference Center located at 2900 Live Oak Street in Dallas. #SisterhoodROCKS #Sister2SisterMixer RSVP here. Editor’s note: this event is now sold out, but reach out to the organizers for more info about their upcoming events.

The Reggae Day After Party @ Heroes Lounge ya mon get your party on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. at The Heroes Lounge There will be a live reggae band with plenty of food and drinks being served. Heroes is located at 3094 Stemmons Frwy. in Dallas. Get the deets here.

Brown Blogger Brunch – is for 15 bloggers to attend so register early here to endure a spot. Prepare to be active ladies. It is Sunday, Aug. 26 at Noon at the Jam Box Fitness Lounge in Addison.

P-Funk, R&B and Paint we have not forgotten folks on the west side of the Metroplex. If you like R&B and P-Funk music then Arlington is where to be on Sunday night at 7 p.m. They will be giving out food, drinks, and paint with paint brushes while you pain the pictures and jam to music while painting. Deets here.

If you have any entertainment events upcoming, send the details to Editor@northdallasgazette.com.