Jazz, tacos, daiquiris and more for Labor Day weekend in DFW

Summer is coming to a close but there is plenty to do during your three day weekend for Labor Day in the Dallas Fort Fort area. Here are just a few ideas.

Allen

Alfie from The Russ Martin Show and the Eagle Street Team will be hosted on Sep. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at American Shaman of Allen. There will be food, drinks, CBD and more. Everyone attending will have a shot at winning tickets to see Rise Against or Bullet For My Valentine. For more information visit Facebook.com/events.

Arlington

AdvoCare Champions Festival this Labor Day weekend will include the Champions Challenge 5K, a full lineup of musical artists, food and drink from local hotspots and more happening all day Saturday, Sept. 1. Food trucks and food vendors from some of the hottest spots in the Metroplex, as well as local craft breweries, will serve attendees from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Following an awards ceremony honoring the race champions, true music fans will be rewarded with a festival like no other. From 1 to 10 p.m., an impressive slate of local, regional and national artists will take the stage, allowing festival-goers to rock out to performances by Fastball, Nate Kenyon, Logan Mize, Medicine Man Revival, Kirk Thurmond and Eric B & Random Axis. America’s Best Party Band, Professor D, will perform in between sets. Listen to their most popular tracks at ChampionsFest.com/music.

Carrollton

Labor DAY Daiquation at Blends Daiquiri Lounge will be held on Sep 1 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Blends Daiquiri Lounge, in Carrollton. There will be n.o.l.a. inspired daiquiris, hookah lounge, upstairs VIP lounge extras, free parking, full dining menu, and drink and food specials. For more information and to buy tickets visit Eventbrite.com

Dallas

The TBAAL Riverfront Jazz Festival will be held on Aug. 31 to Sep. 2 at The Black Academy of Arts and Letters Inc., in Dallas. For three days, the 2018 festival attendees will browse and shop through vendor booths, experience diverse foods and enjoy musical performances. Produced by TBAAL, the Riverfront Jazz Festival promises to be another one of Dallas’ annual major attractions for patrons, thousands of tourists and Dallas citizens. For more information visit Facebook.com/events.

Irving

The You Can Do It Conference will be held on Sep. 1 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. to Homewood Suites Irving / DFW North, in Irving. This day will be jammed packed with powerhouse speakers Dr. Catrina Pullum, Kym Strong, Tammy Price, and Trenette Wilson. They will speak on subjects ranging from finance, business etiquette, startup businesses, and shifting the mindset will have every woman ready to live their best life. Be sure to arrive by 11:30 a.m. Tickets are $50. For more information and to buy tickets visit Eventbrite.com.

Lewisville

Music, Tacos, & Games to Support Democratic Candidates will be hosted on Aug 31 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Old Town Brewhouse, in Lewisville. Join your fellow Democrats for a fun night with a DJ, karaoke, taco truck, and games to support our Democratic candidates in the Nov 6 election. Bring your favorite game. Democratic swag available for donation. Free Democrats Protect yard sign to everyone in attendance. For more information visit Facebook.com/events.

Plano

Collin College will host THE ARTS FACULTY on Aug. 29 to Sept. 26 at Collin College’s Plano Campus, Room A175, in Plano. A free reception will be held on Sept. 6, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The diversity of media and styles will showcase professors’ work collectively and for students to learn about art courses offered at Collin. Those courses include 2-D design, 3-D design, ceramics, communication design, digital arts, drawing, figure drawing, jewelry/art metals, painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture and watercolor.