Labor Day entertainment in Dallas includes fashion, Gospel music, yoga and more

By Tiffany Gilbert, NDG Entertainment

Can you believe the final weekend of summer has arrived? Well do not feel too heartbroken there are plenty of activities to choose from whether you want to get your praise on, if you are ready to work out, or want to start to learn how to start your own business – you have choices.

Culture Couture: fashion show is Friday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. at the One Love Lounge. This is an opportunity to support your favorite local fashion designers and models. This multicultural fashion show and after party will offer a fusion of DFW’s best Carribean, African, and American music, fashion, and cuisine all in one building. Register at Eventbrite.

Potter’s House is hosting the 2018 McDonald’s ICGT on Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. the 12th Annual McDonald’s 2018 Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour appeals to a wide range of gospel music lovers with a FREE and unforgettable music experience for the entire family. This year’s lineup of award-winning talent includes Deitrick Haddon, Donald Lawrence, Ricky Dillard, JJ Hairston, LéAndria Johnson, Todd Dulaney and Canton Jones. Radio personality Lonnie Hunter resumes hosting duties. Register at Eventbrite.

The DFW FREE DAY OF YOGA is bringing back hybrid Hatha + Vinyasa class at Nike Dallas on Sept. 1 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tone your core, create beautiful lines and build your mental strength. But hurry they only got 40 spots available so sign up quickly at Eventbrite.

The You Can Do It Conference scheduled for Sept. 1 at Noon at the 1600 Viceroy Dr. was created to ignite confidence, hope, and strategy for everyday women who desire balance in their personal and professional life. This event will expose toxic and thoughts that trigger unhealthy patterns, and actions that prevent us from unlocking our full potential, and creating streams of wealth from an authentic place. Tickets for the event are at Eventbrite.

Beauty Boss Brunch on Sept. 1 at Noon is just the event for you to learn how to start your own business in the beauty industry. Doing services and actually doing business are totally different. Come learn how to start or grow your business, social media, business laws, branding, build your website and more. Register for the Arlington event at Eventbrite.

Piles will be performing live Sept. 2 at 9 p.m. for Labor Day Weekend with an official all white affair. DJ Duffey will also be celebrating with a birthday bash with special guests like Trap Boy Freddy, Bay Bay, Mr. Hit That, and many more. The party is going down at 17727 Addison Rd with tickets starting at $20 and can be ordered at Eventbrite.

Get your laugh on Labor Day at the Laugh Out Loud Comedy Show featuring Roylee Pate, Kasey Evans, Jamaal Dennis, Lauren Ashley, and Kali Vega all under one roof on one night. Live at the Texas Theater Center in Oak Cliff. Tickets start at $17.

Black Women’s Wall Street Networking Event is for us by us, as we take entrepreneurship to another level. This will be an environment to showcase your business and business ideas with other like-minded women on Sept. 5 at the Ricchi Towers starting at 6 p.m. More info on their Facebook page.