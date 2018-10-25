Voting Block Party, Craft fair, Trunk-or-Treat, and more Halloween week in DFW

Community organizations around the Dallas Fort Worth area are hosting events in celebration of Halloween this weekend and through Oct. 31. Here are a few, as well as, other community events coming this week.

Carrollton

The annual Craft Fair is Saturday, Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Senior Center (1720 Keller Springs Road). Browse through handmade arts and crafts, such as bath and body products, artwork, beaded artwork, crocheted items, doll beds and chairs, embroidery, glassware, greeting cards, holiday decor, home decor, jewelry, matted photographic prints, pottery, throws and blankets, wooden items, and more. For more information about the Senior Center, visit cityofcarrollton.com/seniorcenter or call 972-466-4850.

The Carrollton Public Library invites children ages 12 and under to Books for Treats on Wednesday, Oct. 31. Wear a Halloween costume to Josey Ranch Lake Library (1700 Keller Springs Road) from noon to 9 p.m. or to Hebron & Josey Library (4220 N. Josey Lane) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for a free book this Halloween (while supplies last). For more information and other Library activities, visit cityofcarrollton.com/library or call 972-466-4800.

Dallas

Commerce Street Night Market, hosted by Little D Markets will be held on Oct. 26 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Pike West Commerce, in Dallas. Little D Markets began in 2014 out of a desire to support local economy, activate underutilized spaces, and provide an avenue for independent artists and entrepreneurs to test and develop their ideas. This seasonal market, held in a pavilion across the street from Chicken Scratch and the Foundry, always has unique visual art, boutique vendors and fun foods served in a family and pet-friendly block-party-style atmosphere. There will be different vendors ranging from food, drinks, gifts, artworks, and music. For more information email terry@littledmarkets.com.

Wings Over Dallas will be held on Oct. 26 to Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Dallas Executive Airport, in Dallas. There will be air shows, World War II veterans discussing their experiences, a Normandy showcase, an American Armor and Uso Show, CAF American airpower demonstration, and more. No admittance will be allowed after 1 p.m. so be sure to arrive early. Tickets range from $5 to $65. For more information and to purchase tickets visit wingsoverdallas.org.

Desoto

The Dallas, DeSoto and Best Southwest communities are coming together to encourage EVERYONE to vote while having fun for the entire family on Sunday, Oct. 28 from 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. Churched and unchurched are encouraged to attend. More than 15 churches, including Concord and Friendship West, are pulling together to invite their members to come out and take care of their early voting while enjoying food, fellowship and fun. The event is hosted at Disciple Central located at 901 N. Polk Street in DeSoto. Visit their Facebook event page for more info.

Frisco

Trunk-or-Treat will be hosted on Oct. 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Frisco Campus parking lot near Founder’s Hall, in Frisco. Free and open to the public, the event is part of a Community on the Quad initiative designed for community members. Family members are encouraged to dress in costumes and walk from trunk to trunk to collect treats and visit the college’s decorated Mobile Go Center. Community members also have the option to join the fun and bring decorated cars for a chance to win “the best-decorated car” prize. In addition, a representative from Blue Star Mothers will be collecting candy, small snack packages, flavor packets for water bottles, AA and AAA batteries and full-size toiletries for military troops.

Sex Trafficking: A Growing Epidemic will be held on Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Plano Campus Living Legends Conference Center, in Plano. Presenters will define sex trafficking, the various aspects of this issue and the role agencies play in addressing this growing epidemic. Speakers include George Lynch of Traffick911 and agent W.J. Loaring-Clark with the FBI.

Garland

“Danse Macabre” by MillerMuller Ballet will take place on Oct. 26, starting at 7;30 p.m. at Plaza Theatre, in Garland. Millermuller ballet is hosting its 4th annual “Danse Macabre.” There will be several new works for the Halloween season including the premiere of an original one-act ballet “Tales of Mystery and Imagination.” This all-new work features Carlos Hernandez as Edgar Allen Poe and resident Guest Artist Sarah Stoffels as The Muse. Tickets: $10-15 by calling 214-861-7221 or visiting Garland Arts.

Dia De Los Muertos, hosted by Garland Association for Hispanic Affairs will be held on Nov. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Downtown Garland Square. Join Garland’s historic Downtown Square for the second annual Dia De Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, event. Learn more about this unique Mexican tradition of celebrating the memories of loved ones who have passed. You can enjoy Downtown’s eclectic restaurant scene, special food vendors and partake in a new twist on an old tradition. Bring items to share with others for a community altar to honor loved ones who have passed. This one-of-a-kind event features colorful cultural performances by Garland ISD students, Calavera face painting, ballet folklorico and mariachi performances, and altar displays. Bring the kids out to enjoy bounce houses, face painting, gaga pit, craft tables and more!

Grapevine

Adult Night: Murder Mystery will take place on Oct. 26 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at LEGOLAND Discovery Center, in Grapevine. The story: LEGOLAND Discovery Center is hosting their annual pumpkin carving contest! 5 competitors compete for the title of “Karving King” and a grand prize of $1000 *paid in LEGO bricks. Two of the judges arrive; eager to see what the contestants have created, but one of the judges is nowhere to be seen. After a short wait, the contest facilitators begin to search for the missing judge, and before long, they find them. The third judge was found in MINILAND, as lifeless as the LEGO Minifigures in the display. The Facilitators quickly realize there is a murderer among them, and the search begins. You must be 18 years old or older to attend this special event. No kids allowed. Tickets can be purchased in advance online for $14.50. Tickets at the door are $21.95. For more information and to purchase tickets visit here.

Doctor Who Day will take place on Oct. 28 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the British Emporium, in Grapevine. British Emporium hosts its annual fan meet-up for Doctor Who fans and cosplayers. Pose with props (including the TARDIS time machine), test your trivia skills, find collectibles and browse the British Emporium’s stock of Doctor Who’s favorite confections – Jelly Babies and Jammy Dodger tea biscuits. There will be costume contests, video screenings and plenty of fan talk about the just-debuted new Doctor Who.

Irving

Poochfest will be held on Oct. 27, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Heritage Senior Center, in Irving. Bring your four-legged bestie for a fun day of pooch-friendly activities. Pet vendors will be onsite with a variety of products and samples. Dogs can enter any or all of four contests: Best Tail Wagger, talent, costume, owner/dog lookalike. Enter all four contests for $10, or $15 for more than one dog. Admission is free for spectators, ages 18 and older. All dogs must be on leashes and be current on vaccinations. In the event of rain, the event will be rescheduled for Nov. 3.

Plano

Beyond Summit presented by Capital One, connects thought leaders from across North Texas for a day of learning, inspiration and networking from 15 leading industry executives. The event, which is free and open to the public, will hone in on advancing trends in the fields of design and product innovation and features keynote speaker Jake Knapp, author of the New York Times best-seller “Sprint.” Knapp will share more on how he transformed the design industry through his five-day approach to solving problems and testing ideas from design to prototype.