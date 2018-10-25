NDG Entertainment Guide: Halloween week in Dallas

By Tiffany Gilbert, NDG Entertainment

This week before you go trick or treating, check out headliners such as Maxwell (congratulations to our ticket winner Shirley Harden), Kevin Hart and the final week of performances for The Champion at Bishop Arts Theatre (which we loved!). Here are several more events to consider.

Spookedelic Robot Halloween Party will offer an unforgettable Halloween experience this Thursday, Oct. 25 at the immersive art experience Psychedelic Robot. A creation of Bivins Gallery, Psychedelic Robot features internationally-recognized artists including Punk Me Tender, not.travis, ThanxZoe, Jojo Anavim, and many more. Located at The Crescent, guests of all ages have been enjoying custom art exhibitions, mind-bending worlds created by the artists, with opportunities to meet the visionary creators themselves. Ticket link.

Breathtaking fall color and some of the most beautiful fall displays throughout the garden are highlights of Autumn at the Arboretum, the garden’s fall festival that runs through Nov. 21. To give all guests more time to enjoy the gardens, the main garden and the Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden will open at 8 a.m. Oct. 25-31. Named one of “the best pumpkin picking experiences in the country” by Trip Advisor, the Dallas Arboretum welcomes local and out of town guests as the weather becomes cool and crisp. For more information, visit www.dallasarboretum.org.

Put politics and news headlines aside and enjoy a few laughs at the Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour at the American Airlines Center starting at 7 p.m. on Oct. 26. Tickets are available at the center’s website.

Warning the creepiest carnival has come to town at The Graveyard at Oak Grove Park on Oct. 26 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Don’t worry they promise it is always family-friendly, but the thrills and chills won’t stop until the curtain falls. Immerse yourself in scream-worthy games they say you have to see to believe. Details at VisitDallas.com.

The Stoneleigh Hotel and Dallas Nightlife present the Gatsby’s Masquerade Ball at The Haunted Penthouse, with DJs, an electric ballroom, and the luxury of The Stoneleigh’s penthouse. The Halloween Ball is Oct. 27 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tickets start at $35 for general admission but VIP options are also available.Must be 21+. Gatsby-inspired costumes encouraged. Tickets may be purchased online at DallasNightLife.com or 469-317-0808.

Ed Sheeran: 2018 North American Stadium Tour will certainly offer a more laid back event to the scariest week of the year. The show is Oct. 27 at AT&T Stadium. Tickets available through TicketMaster.

Come out to party with cool people and vibe to great music at LockJohnson’s Playground for Gino’s 43rd Birthday Edition at Louie’s Piano Bar on Oct. 28 from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Sports fans there is still plenty of you to do while trying to avoid the Dallas Cowboys disastrous season. Hope still springs eternally for the 2018-19 NBA season and the Utah Jazz play the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 28 at the American Airlines Center. Come out with the friends and family for a good game. Tickets and info here.

Movie Night At The Star: Coco on Oct. 30 at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Bring the family out to party and enjoy a great movie.

Dr. Diana Senechal will present her latest book Mind over Memes: Passive Listening, Toxic Talk, and Other Modern Language Follies on Oct. 30 at the Dallas Institute. In a culture of buzzwords, shorthand, and takeaways, it takes study, cunning, and attention to keep language meaningful. Tickets are only $10 and the reception starts at 6 p.m. reception at The Dallas Institute of Humanities and Culture, 2719 Routh Street, Dallas. More info at dallasinstitute.org or by phone at 214-871-2440.

Tara Zanardi, associate professor of art history at Hunter College, New York, will present a free lecture at the Fort Worth Museum of Art entitled “Style, Swagger, and Sass: Francisco de Goya and the Fashioning of Spanishness” on Wednesday, November 7, at 12:30 p.m., in the Piano Pavilion Auditorium. This lecture is presented in conjunction with the free special exhibition Goya in Black and White. No reservations are required.