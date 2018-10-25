NDG’s View: Stop lying Ted!

NDG’s View

Every time Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz opens his mouth its inevitable a lie will follow. There is no rhyme or reason for his lying outside of him just being a downright compulsive lawyer. You might think that it is his job to lie because he is a politician and their moniker is to say whatever their base wants to hear just to get in office and do the exact opposite. It is politics, right?

Wrong because at this point Texas residents are tired of being, by and large, excluded from fundamental human rights. His policies not only negatively impact African American and Hispanic voters, but even the White voters who have supported Cruz.

The GOP proposals making pre-existing condition health insurance coverage unaffordable will affect over 100 million consumers. That cuts across the spectrum of age, gender, and race. The suggestion of cutting Social Security to pay for a tax cut which benefited only the wealthy will have a devasting impact on Cruz’s solid political base.

We are tired of the lies and Ted Cruz, formerly known as Lying Ted by 45 a.k.a. President Donald Trump. These are contributing factors as to why he finds himself in a much tighter race than he likely expected.

U.S. Congressman Beto O’Rourke, Cruz’s opponent, in the hotly contested senate race has shaken up what Cruz thought was an easy win. Cruz is now working to retract his former, and more than likely current, track record demonstrating disdain for the Affordable Healthcare Act (ACA or Obamacare). Since it’s inception, Cruz has vehemently opposed and voted against every aspect of ACA repeatedly. His voting record is jaw-dropping. Cruz never missed a beat to deny Texas residents access to ACA.

According to HealthReformVotes.org SA 2328’s intention was was” To repeal the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act and the Health Care and Education Reconciliation Act of 2010 entirely. (Amendment to HR 22).”

Cruz throughout his term has shown support for repeal measures like SA 2328, despite previously criticizing the pending vote at the time. He referred to SA 2328, as “meaningless political theater” because the vote would split along party lines, and would fall short of the 60 votes needed to add the amendment to the bill. Instead, Cruz, along with, was pushing for requiring only a 51-vote majority – to repeal the ACA. Both efforts failed.

Let’s see, since President Barack Obama’s historic creation of the Affordable Healthcare Act millions of Americans, from all races and walks of life, have received lifesaving healthcare coverage. That’s all walks of life! But old Lying Ted hated the ACA and has tirelessly put all of his efforts into repealing it.

He even boasted about this during his July campaign appearance in Dallas. The North Dallas Gazette reported his pledge to continue the fight against Obamacare when discussing his priorities which he claimed the GOP was delivering results on. The first two was the tax cut and the second was Trump’s efforts to reduce what he described as “job-killing regulations.”

“The third big priority is Obamacare,” Cruz said. “Clearly the biggest unfinished commitment. But even that it’s worth noting, we did come together and repeal the Obamacare individual mandate. I was proud to lead the fight, and nobody thought we could get it done, and we brought Republicans together, and we delivered on that promise, and now we need to finish the job.”

Cruz has voted at least seven times on critical changes to the ACA. One example was the Skinny Repeal efforts last year. The proposed amendment to ACA would have allowed states to determine if consumers could be permitted to maintain their insurance if they had a pre-existing condition. The Skinny Repeal defined pre-existing conditions to include pregnancy, mental illness, cancer, and other illnesses even if acquired after insurance was started.

CNN reported on July 28, 2017, in an article entitled, “What was in the failed Senate ‘skinny repeal’ health care bill?” it states older Americans and those with pre-existing conditions would likely see their premiums rise and their policies become less comprehensive.

So NDG’s question is why do Cruz and his colleagues want to disenfranchise older consumers and those who could not afford regular insurance by limiting their access to ACA just because they are sick?

Great job Lying Ted.

Or should NDG say “good boy Ted,” in light of his recent claims to somehow suddenly now oppose the preexisting stance he has previously taken?

Voters are supposed to believe Cruz is now in favor of ACA. This from a senator whose actions led to a shutdown of the federal government to repeal Obamacare?

Vox reported on June 15, 2018, “Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), as vociferous an Obamacare critic as you’ll find, sounds on board with the latest legal challenge to the health care law that could lead to protections for people with preexisting conditions being found unconstitutional.”

Not the song he was singing at the first debate with Beto and has repeated in various forms the statement, “everyone agrees we’re going to protect pre-existing conditions.” That is correct if you accept the GOP proposal to offer two tracks for health insurance. One which includes coverage for pre-existing conditions and one which does not. Which one do you think will be affordable?

Lying Ted, tell the voters the whole story and let them decide if they believe you.